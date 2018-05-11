34 M BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC – the first teaser without camouflage

September 4th is the date of the unveiling of the EQC and Mercedes-Benz is doing all that’s possible to build up the hype by releasing another teaser.

Here is the first short image and video of front of the car without camouflage. We bet it’s not the last teaser before the unveiling.

The final specs haven’t been announced, but the company hints at a 70 kWh battery with up to 500 km (310 miles) of range under very optimistic driving conditions. All-wheel drive is expected too. The production version could be equipped with a higher capacity battery, we assume.

.@MercedesBenz is flipping the switch: On September 4th, we will present our first all-#electric #MercedesBenz model of our new product and technology brand EQ. Here’s the very first design detail. Stay tuned! 👉 https://t.co/3Pej7au1Xu #Daimler #switchtoEQ pic.twitter.com/i2aDbcMyQs — Daimler AG (@Daimler) August 26, 2018