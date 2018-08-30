Mercedes-Benz EQB Spied Testing: 100-kWh Battery Capacity Rumored

  1. Home
Mercedes-Benz EQB test mule spotted out in the wild.

Mercedes-Benz EQC was already unveiled in its production version, while other EQ models are under development. But recently. test mules of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB were spied in Spain. There’s an EQA in concept version, too.

The all-electric EQB will be a successor to the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive, of which production came to an end a year ago. The EQB (and EQA) are to be built on the EVA II platform (unlike EVA I for the EQC).

“Design-wise the EQB will be close to the edgy GLB, though featuring the new EQ grille and rear as seen at the EQC. While the combustion-engine GLB will be available from 35.000 Euros, the all-electric EQB will wear price tags with 50.000 Euros or more.”

Daimler already registered many names for the various versions of EQB: EQB 200, EQB 250, EQB 260, EQB 300, EQB 320, EQB 350 and EQB 360.

It’s expected that EQB will be equipped with 60-110 kWh battery packs and 150-250 kW electric motors.

Mercedes-Benz EQB specs via Automedia:

  • 60 kWh standard (up to 110 kWh in top version)
  • minimum of 400 km (250 miles) of range
  • 650 kg battery pack between the axles
  • 150 kW standard (200 kW and 250 kW available later)
Source: Automedia

Phel

No way thats getting 250 mile range on a 60kWh battery.

1 hour ago
Arpe

Seems rather similar to the Bolt, 250 miles could be possible. But sure, more likely to be on the WLTP scale.

1 hour ago
John-EU

Maybe it gets 250 miles with the 100 kWh battery, but seeing what is coming out of the so-called premium car manufacturers lately, even that is doubtful.

31 minutes ago
Davek

Mercedes is REALLY good at aero. This thing will probably have a Cd of 0.25 or better, in which case yeah, those range numbers sound plausible. WLTP would also help 😉

Also: I want.

8 minutes ago
Bustya

So Mercedes still plans to charge a $20,000 badge premium even though they use the same battery and motor as every other electric vehicle?

1 hour ago
John-EU

Seems to me that they have registered more model names than they have batteries.

59 minutes ago