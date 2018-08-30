Mercedes-Benz EQB Spied Testing: 100-kWh Battery Capacity Rumored

2 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQB test mule spotted out in the wild.

Mercedes-Benz EQC was already unveiled in its production version, while other EQ models are under development. But recently. test mules of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB were spied in Spain. There’s an EQA in concept version, too.

The all-electric EQB will be a successor to the Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive, of which production came to an end a year ago. The EQB (and EQA) are to be built on the EVA II platform (unlike EVA I for the EQC).

“Design-wise the EQB will be close to the edgy GLB, though featuring the new EQ grille and rear as seen at the EQC. While the combustion-engine GLB will be available from 35.000 Euros, the all-electric EQB will wear price tags with 50.000 Euros or more.”

Daimler already registered many names for the various versions of EQB: EQB 200, EQB 250, EQB 260, EQB 300, EQB 320, EQB 350 and EQB 360.

It’s expected that EQB will be equipped with 60-110 kWh battery packs and 150-250 kW electric motors.

Mercedes-Benz EQB specs via Automedia:

60 kWh standard (up to 110 kWh in top version)

minimum of 400 km (250 miles) of range

650 kg battery pack between the axles

150 kW standard (200 kW and 250 kW available later)

