California Bill Would Ban Gas/Diesel Car Sales By 2040
5 hours ago by Domenick Yoney
“Until you set a deadline, nothing gets done”
California may be the first U.S. state to place a ban on combustion engines. With bans on fossil fuel-powered cars already being advanced in territories ranging from cities to entire countries — something we’ve been discussing on the InsideEVs Forum — it only makes sense that legislative action is being considered in a U.S. state with historic air pollution problems.
Representative Phil Ting from 19th Assembly District — an area that includes western San Francisco and the northern part of San Mateo County — reportedly plans to introduce a bill that would effectively ban internal combustion vehicles in 2040. It would only allow vehicles with no tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions to be registered in the Golden State. Currently, that would leave the door open to only electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Ting, who plans on tabling a bill in January, explained his reasoning behind the move to Bloomberg in a phone interview:
“Until you set a deadline, nothing gets done. It’s responsible for us to set a deadline 23 years in advance.”
News of the effort comes on the heels of an earlier report that California Governor Jerry Brown had been asking officials at the California Air Resources Board (CARB) why a legislative approach hadn’t already been tried. The State has already targeted an 80 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from 1990 levels before 2050, and with transportation pollution now overtaking that of electricity production as the largest source of the greenhouse gas, it makes sense to target this source.
With the target date being so far in the future, it’s unlikely the bill, if passed, would have any real effect in the next decade or so. Some might argue that given the pace of advance in electric vehicle technology, the legislation might be a moot point come 2040. We certainly hope so.
Source: Bloomberg
Nothing gets done until politicians set a deadline? Why don’t they set a deadline for something really important like cure for cancer. This just shows how moronic the politicians are. They are worthless.
Even without this mandate, gassers will be obsolete by 2040 (or sooner). Like many things, politicians will claim they did this when in fact it’s a natural progression. If anything, they’ll push crappy tech like H fuel cell to hinder the real progress.
I was laughing about the politician thinking that nothing gets done until they set a deadline, too. I remember when low flow toilets were mandated several years ago. For 3 or 4 years, nearly all the toilets installed had to be flushed twice for #2, kind of eliminating the savings, so to speak. Now most of them work on the first flush, but they still aren’t 100% or even close.
Mandating electric cars will increase the push back more than it will increase the rate of adoption.
At least it is California that is doing it, though. If politicians did it in New York state, where batteries may still have cold weather issues, even in 23 years, it would a bit riskier. Electric cars are better in a lot of ways than ICE vehicles, but they aren’t better in all ways.
Considering some (or many) people drive half way across town and wait in long lines to get $0.01/gal cheaper gas, having cheaper to operate EV with just as convenient charging infrastructure will have people abandoning gassers even if they have minor inconveniences.
Going #2 and eating meat will also be banned by 2040.
At least if they put it in it’s a line in the sand that subsequent politicians can move hopefully forward but at least the discussion has to then be had.
If they really wanted to “move forward”, they should be funding fusion research ($22B with cost overruns) instead of wasting $70B (or $150B with overruns) on high speed rail that’s going to be slower than most automobiles for end-to-end travel.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/colossal-iter-fusion-power-facility-170000671.html
Fusion may work, but fission definitely will. More research of fission reactors, particularly thorium reactors, makes much more sense.
For $150B (or more) that rail will waste, CA can afford to fund fusion, fission, di-lithium crystals for warp engines, all at the same time.
I’m not 100% convinced of thorium, though; there’s probably a reason why not as much effort is being put into it as fusion that I’m not aware of. Still, it’s hell of a lot better than slow-speed-rail.
The article states that CO2 emissions from transportation is overtaking power generation. While all reduction is good, clearly transportation emissions need to be addressed.
Once clean electricity is “too cheap to meter”, and cars like Tesla 3 become more widely available, energy research will offset both electric generation and transportation. Clean energy is just a matter of time, and when that happens, EV will dominate (cheaper to operate).
It’s certainly a good idea to give automobile makers plenty of warning. It may well be totally moot by 2040, but it’s impossible to be certain about the future.
That “Smog envelopes LA” picture looks more like fog. It’s the wrong color and the edges are too sharp to be smog.
This is a pic that came up in our library when I searched for smog, but you may have a point.
In retrospect, I should have put a photo of the Assemblyman there.
Oh my, no! Then I wouldn’t have had anything to complain about!
They could do even better with a law saying that all new cars must be capable of 20 miles without burning fossil fuel by 2025 or so.
This is stupid. And accomplishes nothing.
I don’t agree with this at all but if this idiot really wanted to set a deadline that matters, make it so that by 2025 no new ICE cars can be sold in CA and only already owned ICE cars can continue to be registered.
There’s supposedly going to be about a hundred different electric models by then by a dozen different manufacturers. No new sales will ensure that within 20 years almost nothing but electrics will be on the road by then.
THAT would actually accomplish something. I’d argue not what they intend, but it would accomplish something.
What this idiot proposes though accomplishes nothing. He seams to have very carefully picked a date that annalists have already set as the probably date that no new ICE vehicles will be manufactured anyway. Another politician trying to claim credit for free market progress.
I’m wondering why the ice is not banned already. The conventional hybrids are plentiful and considering CA traffic in major cities they are a major impact on reducing pollution and saving gas. Many manufacturers actually price them close or at the price of the full ice version….so why not? What am I missing?
You do realize that a conventional hybrid *IS* powered by an ICE, right? I think you are missing that if you ban the ICE, you also ban all hybrids including plug in ones.
It will get killed on Sacramento capitol floor. All automakers will be lobbying it to die. Yes we should do deadlines but we have to fund this for it can happen. Just like going to the moon at end of 60s. We funded and support the programs and we got there
“fund” it?
We like your attitude. You have what it takes to join the California Assembly. Please apply today.
Yeah like a gas tailpipe tax. Lets say $30 for cars.$ 50 for trucks and SUV, $100 for gas and diesel exhaust semis trucks. Used and new purchases. Thats not hard to do.
I don’t know the details of this, but a complete ban would also take out the many different styles of vehicles out there, a lot of which are far behind in technology development. Pickup trucks, SUVs, utility trucks, etc. It also sounds like getting millions of existing ice vehicles already on the road to convert. That is a huge turnover that would take 20 years assuming new ev’s were available for everyone starting today (which they aren’t).
Grandfather the existing fleets all the way to 37-38 model years. Boom your done
Ting needs to read the Constitution especially the inter-state commerce clause. As a Californian having to watch the ridiculous bills this guy has introduced, while comical, it’s also quite sad. If anything this will do more harm than good to both our liberty and to the cause of EV adoption. People and companies need to see an economic benefit and the adoption must be voluntary, not compulsory … unless you live in the Liberal Oligarchy that CA has become. As a Calif. EV owner and citizen, that our government can attempt to us rule by fiat rather than consensus or by the “will of the people” shows a truly elitist mentality.
The elimination (or even drastic reduction) of fossil fuel consumption is huge BOOST to local economies.
By eliminating the export of the 81% of every dollar we spend on gasoline/diesel we boost our local economies by that and more. Especially as the money saved re-circulates back into the local economy.
Here’s a link to study on this done by experts at LBNL/industry for the Governor of CA: https://www.dropbox.com/s/disn2wvxfrvv1kw/Strategen_2030_Governor_Goals.pdf?dl=0
Bottom line: Reducing gasoline consumption by just 50% will BENEFIT California by appx. $51 billion/year.
If you go and smash every window, that will “boost the local economy”, too, with many more jobs created for making / installing windows and money changing hands (and handsomely taxed).
You must like the arabs grabbing by our american b**** when the oil embargo start because our president dont know forgien policy and juersulem embasssy crapp.
If a countries as large as China and India can ban ICE by a certain date. Then California a state as innovative and ahead of the curve compared to say Alabama can meet a 2040 deadline.
What a coincidence. That’s about the same year the state of California files for bankruptcy.
What a lame ass’d political attempt to make a feel good proposal. I guess they have to make it look like they’re doing.
Anybody can take a natural progression and make it look like your idea made it possible.
My first thought was “what about my Harley, I’d like to keep that”… then I did the math and realized that in 2140, I probably couldn’t even pick it up off the kick stand….. 🙂
Based on the various troll and small-minded thinking comments we are seeing here we can see how people like Trump get elected.
Basically 30 plus years of right wing-nut propaganda through Faux News, Rush Limbaugh, Breitbart, ALL the Koch Heads’ funded think tanks/foundations like ALEC etc–all demonizing the government and EVs/RE.
I have some news for you, our government is neither good or bad.
Instead it is what we make it through our voting choices.
I personally like the many positive things that government builds and does for us like roads, safety, public order, etc and I’m willing o pay for it.
If you listen to the right-wing propaganda machines then you get the Koch Heads funded libertariantard style of government like what happened in Kansas which was a total disaster:
http://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2017/10/26/melissa-rooker-kansas-tax-cuts
While something like a carbon tax would be vastly preferable, because of the right-wing money against it it won’t happen so a 20 year deadline might be an ok alternative under the circumstances.
Speaking to several Dump voters, no one really wanted him, but he was the only alternative in face of She-lery and SJW anti-freedom political correctness.
I see bunch of left wing idiots protesting Dump, from pussy hats to black clad antifa. Dump is all but guaranteed to win the second term if libtards keep it up by reinforcing the reason why voters voted for him in the first place.
By the way, you must love DUMP and the likes of him since you want to give even more money to his administration via “carbon tax”.
This will be a huge mistake to push forward in the current era unless California is really planning to secede. Enacting such a ban will trigger Congress to finally get around to revoking CARB’s ability to regulate independently and losing that will be far more consequential than banning ICE vehicles. There’s already an impending showdown between CARB and the EPA over the CAFE standards. This will only make it more likely to be unfavorable to CARB.
He is our president, but dont we got to like his anti gay, anti women, anti diversity, white nationalist, pedophile pussy grabbing president but he is one of us. Tells you alot about the US.