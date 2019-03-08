Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries From PHEVs In Factory Vehicles

49 M BY MARK KANE

Second-life is excellent for the environment and for the economy.

Audi found a second-life application for lithium-ion batteries, previously used in Audi A3 e-tron and Audi Q7 e-tron plug-in hybrids. The used batteries, that for various reasons were drawn from cars, can replace lead acid batteries in factory EVs like fork-lift trucks and tow tractors.

The test project was launched in the main plant in Ingolstadt, but Audi thinks that it could save millions by using old batteries in all plants around the world.

Lithium-ion batteries can provide more power and range (even used ones) than lead acid, as well as charge quicker and without limitations.

About the project: