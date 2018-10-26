Watch Tesla’s Demo Video For Navigate On Autopilot

3 H BY MARK KANE

Navigate on Autopilot has arrived.

Tesla officially launched its latest and most advanced Autopilot feature – Navigate on Autopilot – for customers in the U.S. (who use Tesla cars with Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving Capability packages). Other countries are to follow.

Navigate On Autopilot is defined as an active guidance feature with a requirement for ongoing driver supervision.

Tesla describes that the feature guides a car from a highway’s on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting and making lane changes (route-based lane changes or speed-based lane changes), navigating highway interchanges, and taking exits.

As for the lane changes, it’s not automatic right now. Tesla states:

While initially the feature will require drivers to confirm lane changes using the turn stalk before the car moves into an adjacent lane, future versions of Navigate on Autopilot will allow customers to waive the confirmation requirement if they choose to.

A demo of the capabilities can be seen in the video below. We also saw some demonstrations by users that got the feature several weeks ago.

Press release:

Introducing Navigate on Autopilot