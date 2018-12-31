Watch Lamborghini Huracan Race Tesla Model X

  1. Home
For SUVs, racing against the Huracan in itself is a victory

The Lamborghini Huracan is one of the quickest cars on the road and we already saw several duals against the Tesla Model S.

Here is the new clash, but with the Tesla Model X P100D.

As one would expect, the Model X takes the lead in the first meters…

… then the Huracan finds some speed and gains momentum.

According to Carnovo,the results for the 1/4 mile are:

  • Lamborghini Huracan – 10.69 seconds
  • Tesla Model X P100D – 12.03 seconds

