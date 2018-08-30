Watch On Camera As Tesla Model S Gets Stolen

2 H BY MARK KANE

It’s not right to steal it, but there is a way to do it right.

The percentage of stolen Tesla cars is not high and many of those are later returned to owners, however here we present an example showing that in some cases the car can be stolen quite easily, we’re it not for that pesky charge cable.

Two thieves stole the Tesla Model S in Epping, Essex, UK because the car was in the driveway with enable passive entry active and no PIN to drive setting. Thieves spotted the key fob signal at the back of the house, amplified it and entered the vehicle.

“This Model S was stolen in Epping, Essex. The key was at the back of the house, but PIN to drive was off and passive entry was enabled.”

By disabling remote access to the car, tracking by the owner or by the manufacturer was not possible either.

This whole occurrence is easily preventable though. Here’s how: