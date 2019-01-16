Volkswagen And Ford Officially Announce Global Alliance

38 M BY MARK KANE

Volkswagen and Ford are negotiating about collaboration on EVs

We knew that it was coming. Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Company announced the launch of a global alliance, which is envisioned to leverage the two global automakers’ strengths and increase competitiveness.

The agreement reminds us of some kind of deep partnership rather than a merge, as there is no cross-ownership between Ford and VW: “The alliance, will be governed by a joint committee. This committee will be led by Hackett and Diess and will include senior executives from both companies.”

At least for now, the major focus of the alliance to be pickups and commercial vans.

“Demand for both medium pickups and commercial vans is expected to grow globally in the next five years. The alliance will enable the companies to share development costs, leverage their respective manufacturing capacity, boost the capability and competitiveness of their vehicles and deliver cost efficiencies, while maintaining distinct brand characteristics.”

According to the press release:

Ford will engineer and build medium-sized pickups for both companies which are expected to go to market as early as 2022

For both parties, Ford intends to engineer and build larger commercial vans for European customers,

Volkswagen intends to develop and build a city van

Exploring potential collaboration on EVs

This is the part that we are interested most. Ford and Volkswagen are exploring the potential of collaboration on EVs, autonomous vehicles and mobility services.

It’s expected that Volkswagen could grant Ford access to MEB platform for all-electric cars, which could be handy for Ford, who didn’t invest in its own platform.

“In addition, Volkswagen and Ford have signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate collaboration on autonomous vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles and have started to explore opportunities. Both companies also said they were open to considering additional vehicle programs in the future. The teams will continue working through details in the coming months.”

Press release: