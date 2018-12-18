Is This Tesla Model S What Superman Would Drive?

6 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

If he couldn’t fly, might this Tesla be his wheels?

If Superman ever needed to drive, would this Tesla Model S Superman edition be his ride of choice?

Let’s just imagine for a moment that Kryptonite took Superman down and he needed some wheels to ward off the bad guys, then perhaps this new T Sportline Tesla Model S would be ideally suited for the task at hand.

It’s a rather slick take on a modified Tesla and it certainly fits the Superman theme. The mods extend to the interior too, where the superhero look continues.

If you don’t like Superman, then this car is certainly not for you.

Video description:

