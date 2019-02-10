Tesla Model S Considered The First True EV Game Changer: Video

52 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Changing the game over and over again.

It’s the Tesla way.

It began back with the original Tesla Roadster. The car was fairly well-received, but it wasn’t a Tesla throughout. However, at the time, it raised the EV game to new heights.

Then, along came the Tesla Model S though and the world took notice. The Model S represented a shift-change in electric cars. No longer were EVs slow, nor did they only cover short distances between charges. The Model S really shook up the market and, over time, it evolved to become the quickest car on the planet.

Nowadays, the Tesla Model 3 is the talk of the town, but the Model S is still around and it remains the pinnacle of EVs. Seven years after launching, the Model S is still unmatched, which is quite an amazing feat in the automotive world.

This video clip from Redline Reviews reminds us of just how spectacular the Model S was and still is today.

