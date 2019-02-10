Tesla Model S Considered The First True EV Game Changer: Video
Changing the game over and over again.
It’s the Tesla way.
It began back with the original Tesla Roadster. The car was fairly well-received, but it wasn’t a Tesla throughout. However, at the time, it raised the EV game to new heights.
Then, along came the Tesla Model S though and the world took notice. The Model S represented a shift-change in electric cars. No longer were EVs slow, nor did they only cover short distances between charges. The Model S really shook up the market and, over time, it evolved to become the quickest car on the planet.
Nowadays, the Tesla Model 3 is the talk of the town, but the Model S is still around and it remains the pinnacle of EVs. Seven years after launching, the Model S is still unmatched, which is quite an amazing feat in the automotive world.
This video clip from Redline Reviews reminds us of just how spectacular the Model S was and still is today.
Video description:
Tesla changed the world’s perspective on electric cars with the introduction of the Model S in 2012. This was the first mass-produced EV that could do over 200 miles on a single charge with acceleration that could shame gasoline-powered sports cars.
Over the years, Tesla has continued to make improvements to the Model S in range, performance, technology, and quality and although the current model is due for a significant overhaul, it remains the benchmark electric sedan.
For 2019, Tesla has discontinued the 75D battery pack in this video and made the 100 kWh batteries as standard. The model names: 75D, 100D, P100D have also been discontinued and have been replaced with just Model S, Model S Extended Range, Model S Performance, and Model S Performance with Ludicrous Upgrade.
I agree Model S is the vanguard that defined the modern all-electric transport solution (long-range BEV + Supercharging), proven in how it promptly dominated its target submarket. The Roadster was important to prove Tesla could build and sell a working EV, but it’s the Model S proved Tesla had the product formula to disrupt a (sub)market formerly dominated by ICE, fulfilling Tesla’s mission for that (sub)market. The Model 3 is a necessary reiteration of that formula at a larger, lower-priced submarket, starting with the US in 2018, then the rest of the World in 2019. Tesla is out of the danger zone now, and everything after that (Model Y, pickup, semi) is meant to repeat the formula, one target submarket at a time, that the S established.