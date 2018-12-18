Watch Tesla Model 3 Navigate On Autopilot Versus Dreadful LA Traffic

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Even Mad Max is no match for the gridlock that is LA’s daily traffic grind.

A setting above Tesla’s Mad Max mode should be called Los Angeles Traffic Mode where the car shoots into the ever-so-tiny gaps.

The latest v9 over-the-air software update upgraded Tesla’s Autopilot system by adding a new feature Navigate on Autopilot (Beta). It enables the car to change lanes, as well as enter and exit highways automatically.

The driver first needs to set navigation, engage Autopilot and allow Autopilot to do so, which requires reading a disclaimer. Settings allow for changing lanes without confirmation (yes/no) and, separately, speed-based lane changes (disabled, mild, average, mad max).

The video above features a Tesla Model 3, but the system is found on the Model S and Model X, too.

Mix of stop and go, and congested, but flowing traffic. In general, I feel Musk’s joke of a setting above Mad Max mode being “Los Angeles Traffic Mode” may need to be a thing. To be more effective, Nav on AP needs to be more aggressive on lane changes, and go into smaller gaps. To be fair, this is the first public deployment of Nav on AP, and it’s best to be cautious, putting more emphasis on safety than on efficacy. Thinking like a drug trial, this is Phase I, the safety trial. Later we’ll see improvements in efficacy, hopefully. I also found it best to confirm the lane changes when you are or about to be clear to change lanes. Otherwise, the car may slow down and wait for a gap, severely slowing down your lane. This is with a Tesla Model 3, running v9 / 2018.42.2.

Bonus video below where Navigate On Autopilot attempts to take on the “Curve of Death.”

