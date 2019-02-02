Watch Rivian R1S Electric SUV Roll By At Arm’s Length Away: Video

14 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

So close you can almost feel the breeze from it driving by.

This is perhaps the most up-close and personal we’ve ever seen the Rivian R1S electric SUV. Even better, it’s in motion rolling by just feet from the lens.

Of course, this video captured the R1S in Aspen, where it rolled into town for a few days for the Winter X Games. The R1T electric truck was on display there too.

After departing, the R1S hits the backcountry, where it’s still rolling along at temps of well below o degrees.

For Rivian, a startup electric adventure vehicle maker, the R1T and R1S represent just the first two of many fully electric vehicles planned. Next in line is an electric rally-bred passenger car with bonkers HP and huge range figures. After that, who knows what’s coming. It’s sure to be something exciting though.