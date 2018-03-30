UK Remains Biggest European Market For PHEVs, Outlander PHEV Leads
After the first five months of the year, the British market with a big advantage remains the top market for plug-in hybrid models in Europe.
British PHEV sales are not only the highest, but with 47% growth, it’s hard to find any contender that could take the lead.
- UK: ≈17,200 (+47%)
- Germany: ≈13,000 (+32.7%)
- Norway: ≈11,600 (+12.6%)
- Sweden: ≈8,100 (+81.7%)
- France: ≈5,100 (+59.9%)
Top five countries total: ≈55,000
Surprisingly, small Norway still notes sales almost as high as Germany.
In the case of the UK, the favorite plug-in hybrid for the fourth consecutive year is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. The Japanese SUV outsold the closest PHEV by roughly 2:1 and soon will be reinforced by the updated 2019 model year version.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is fifth best-selling plug-in model in Europe with nearly 8,000 sales.
Source: EagleAID
Categories: Mitsubishi, Sales
How many Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SUV’s have been sold so far?
I mean the global cumulative total.
Somewhere inbetween 100,000 and 200,000?