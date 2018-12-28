Toshiba To Strengthen SCiB Battery Unit: Upgraded Chemistry Coming

“On its transfer from TISS, the battery business will form an independent business unit within Toshiba, with Masayasu Toyohara Toshiba’s Corporate Executive Vice President. Positioning the business as an independent operation will remove layers of management and allow for more rapid decision making. TISS will continue to handle business operations related to using the SCiB™ as a storage battery system in sectors including rail transport, defense and power transmission substations.

Toshiba has manufactured and sold SCiB™, the lithium-ion rechargeable battery that features high security, long life, low-temperature operation and rapid charging since March 2008. Its versatility has found broad application in hybrid electric vehicles, automated guided vehicles and energy storage systems for rolling stock. Now, by fully utilizing its technologies and development resources, Toshiba is advancing the development of higher energy density batteries with titanium niobium oxide anodes, for use in electric vehicles.

Demand for SCiB™ is growing fast, and Toshiba is expanding production capacity through capital investment and alliances. In Japan, the company will construct a new production facility in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, and reinforce the current manufacturing facility, Kashiwazaki Operations in Niigata prefecture. Separately, in 2017, Toshiba, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Denso Corporation agreed to establish a joint venture company to produce automotive lithium-ion battery packs in India, and Toshiba will also collaborate with Johnson Controls Power Solutions in the U.S.

Moving forward, and drawing on management expertise and know-how in mass production cultivated over the years, Toshiba will proactively channel resources into expanding the battery business. The company’s own wide ranging businesses allow promotion of opportunities beyond TISS’s scope of operations, with a focus on growth markets where SCiB™’s characteristics can be used to the full. By promoting expansion of business opportunities Toshiba aims for sales of 400 billion yen in 2030.”