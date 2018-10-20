Tesla Surprise: Model 3 Buyers In Europe Get Early Test Drives

3 H BY MARK KANE

How can you not like surprises?

Tesla recently invited owners of the Model S and Model X in Germany, those who also put in a reservation for the Model 3, to talk about their cars and the upcoming (in Europe) Model 3.

Surprisingly, the event was not only talking. Tesla made available the Model 3 demo for a short test drive.

As you can see in the video, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. And the shocked look on everyone’s faces when the Model 3 arrived is priceless, too.

Tesla customers seemed to like the look, the feel, driving experience and the infotainment system. Of course, the Model 3 is a smaller car than the S or X, which makes it a perfect fit for tight European streets and parking spaces. Smaller size, by the way, is more affordable too.