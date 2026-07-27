BMW Is Finally Planning An Electric Convertible: Report

BMW is reportedly getting ready to make something I've been wanting someone to build for a while. According to a report from BMWBlog released on Friday, the next-generation BMW i4 is going to have a soft-top convertible variant, which will make it unique in its class. Convertible EVs aren't commonplace in the current market, which is a shame because an all-electric, open-air experience is one of the most enjoyable ways to drive. If BMW does go through with this, then we'll have a drop-top convertible sporty-ish car by 2028.

The internal codename for the Neue Klasse BMW i3 is NA0, while the i3 Touring will get the NA1 codename. That makes the upcoming BMW i4 coupe NA2 and the reported i4 convertible the NA3.

If it does happen, it will have a 2+2 seating configuration, with two doors and tiny back seats. That's pretty typical of convertibles in the segment, so it shouldn't come as much of a shock. It'll be a soft-top, too, which just makes sense. A folding metal hard-top would add more weight and packaging complexity, two things you do not want in an EV. Plus, soft-tops look better and are far more elegant. Just ask Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati, Porsche, or any other high-end maker of convertibles—so few of them use hard-tops because they just look weird.

Photo by: BMW

I imagine it will look good, too. Not only does the BMW i3 look great, but the concept drawings the company released of a coupe with the same Neue Klasse design look incredible. The design language works really well with a two-door form factor, so I imagine a convertible would be quite the looker. Will there be a gas-powered 4 Series convertible to go along with it? Probably, as BMW seems to mirror its EVs with gas models at the moment, essentially giving customers the choice of powertrain for each car.

What do you think?

This is good news for anyone who likes convertibles. Ever since I drove the BMW i8 Roadster and experienced silent drop-top motoring, I've been clamoring for more companies to make electric convertibles. It's an oddly enjoyable experience. Removing the roof of any car amplifies the experience, and the same goes for EVs. Sure, you don't get the added exhaust noise that you would in a combustion convertible, but you still get the wind in your hair, all the smells, and the more visceral experience. There's also something really lovely about cruising around at low speed with the roof down and absolutely no powertrain noise. You can hear everything going on around you, making it incredibly peaceful. In a small or coastal town, it's really quite special.

So I'm pumped BMW might be bringing that experience to more people because, right now, you need to spend big bucks for it. There aren't too many convertible EVs on on sale in the U.S., with only the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore and the Hummer EV holding the torch. Those are both ultra expensive. Will the i4 convertible make it to the U.S. if it's even made? Who knows, but I'll just be happy if it's made at all.

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