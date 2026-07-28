BMW Has Already Made 50,000 iX3s. Demand Is Nearly Double

BMW built 50,000 iX3s in nine months, its fastest-ever ramp-up at a newly opened plant.

Higher-than-expected orders prompted BMW to add a second production shift earlier than planned.

The iX3’s strong demand suggests BMW’s Neue Klasse is already resonating with buyers.

BMW has built the 50,000th iX3 at its new factory in Debrecen, Hungary, just nine months after production began, the automaker announced on Tuesday. The manufacturer says none of its new plants has ever ramped up production so quickly, underscoring just how strong early demand for the iX3 has been.

The production figure is impressive, but it only satisfies about half of the demand. BMW says incoming iX3 orders are approaching 100,000. BMW says it moved the introduction of a second shift at Debrecen forward to February 2026, well ahead of schedule, specifically to respond to higher-than-expected demand. The company says the extra shift was what allowed the plant to reach 50,000 units so quickly.

BMW iX3 xDrive 50 Photo by: Andrei Nedelea

The early success becomes easier to understand after spending time behind the wheel. The iX3 is easily BMW’s most complete EV yet—it's impressively efficient, refined, and genuinely enjoyable to drive. There are still some odd design and interior choices, but the iX3 appears to deliver the technological and image leap that BMW promised with Neue Klasse, and buyers are responding.

In the U.S., the iX3 will start at $61,500 (plus $1,350 destination), making it not much more expensive than a gas-powered X3. It rides on an 800-volt architecture with 400 kW fast-charging and up to 434 miles of EPA-rated range. Along with the Porsche Cayenne Electric, Volvo EX60, and various Mercedes-Benzes, it's part of a new generation of premium EVs with next-gen capabilities.

Signs that the iX3 was going to be a hit appeared before customers could even drive the car. Last October, BMW revealed that it had received more than 3,000 German orders within six weeks, briefly putting the electric SUV ahead of the combustion-powered X3 in the sales charts. By January, demand had exceeded BMW’s expectations, around one-third of German buyers were new to the brand, and some were even ordering without a test drive.

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By March, the iX3 had reached over 50,000 orders in Europe, and it accounted for roughly one-third of the company’s EV orders on the continent. It then recorded 10,299 European deliveries in April, its second month on sale, becoming the best-selling electric model in its class that month.

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Debrecen will not remain the iX3’s only production base. Hungary will initially supply Europe and the United States, but BMW is also getting its San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico to produce Neue Klasse models. Production of iX3s destined for North America is expected to move there in 2027. BMW is also building a long-wheelbase iX3 in Shenyang, China, aimed primarily at Chinese buyers but also destined for Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India. BMW also has other Neue Klasse models on the way, the i3 and iX5 among them. We'll see if BMW can keep up the momentum.

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