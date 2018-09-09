  1. Home
Skeptic Applauds Tesla Following Reveal Of Lackluster Audi e-tron Specs

BY DOMENICK YONEY

UBS issued an unflattering note after the reveal

Audi spared no expense in the lavish unveiling of its all-electric crossover SUV, the E-tron, last night in San Francisco. While there were many a kind word from assorted media this morning, one outfit was less than impressed: UBS. In a surprising turn of events, the Swiss investment bank which CNBC calls “one of Tesla’s biggest skeptics,” issued a note in which it said the E-tron is evidence that the German automaker is falling short of its Silicon Valley competitor.

Titled “Audi e-tron launch – another lap Tesla wins,” and authored by analyst Patrick Hummel, the missive points to an apparent drivetrain inefficiency and the freshly-revealed crossover’s 0-to-60 time (5.5 seconds, .6 seconds slower than the larger Tesla Model X 75D) to make the case the four-rings brand is technologically behind. Said he,

While we appreciate that a solid EV product is not only about acceleration and range, there is still a gap to Tesla in the powertrain efficiency ratios that reflect the degree of innovation. The electric powertrain is not a commodity yet and Tesla might be able to sustain its lead for longer.

The seemingly poor efficiency is betrayed by the fact that, despite a 95 kWh battery, it supposedly has a range of only 249 miles under the WLTP cycle. The Tesla Model X 75D, despite being larger and carrying 20 kWh less energy storage in its battery pack, has an EPA-rated range of 237 miles. That’s almost assuredly more the E-tron will achieve under that testing regime.

Hummel summed up his E-tron criticism with,

At the margin, the not-so-impressive key stats could dampen the sales outlook and make it more difficult for Audi (or the premium OEMs in general) to break even with their EVs. This plays into Tesla’s hands and in China, into the hands of the emerging local EV players.

And while Audi was the target of most of the analyst’s castigation, his take on Tesla’s prospects, vis-à-vis the Model 3, wasn’t especially positive either. Maintaining a $190 price target for the California company’s shares, he predicted, “We think Tesla will not create enough Model 3 demand at the envisaged price point of >$50k, which would be required to meet 2019 consensus expectations.

107 Comments on "Skeptic Applauds Tesla Following Reveal Of Lackluster Audi e-tron Specs"

newest oldest most voted
Prsnep

Why not criticize the efficiency after the official numbers are known? The trend seems to be to under promise and over deliver.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Salem

Exactly, most people criticise that the Model X doesn’t even get close to the advertised range in everyday driving. Luckily they didn’t do that with the Model 3

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
REXisKing

They may know the official numbers. It’s UBS, not Fred down the street.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Nono13

There is simply no official numbers yet. It has not yet been tested.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
pjwood1

It is not too early to draw proportions. We all knew, or should by now, that EPA and NEDC (the outgoing Euro standard) required multiplying .625(NEDC) to get the approximate EPA equivalent. IEV staff has seen enough WLTP and EPA range statistics, to arrive at a similar ratio.

The key pattern seems to be European over-statement of efficiency, versus EPA being closer to “real-world” numbers.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Will

No the in Europe the surburbia is much closer to the city and and there isn’t a lot of motorways as in the US

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
REXisKing

As for Tesla demand, UBS does know that Leasing is not yet available, correct?
Tesla may get 2x to 3x more demand after Model 3 leases are available.
This is why UBS “analysis” is suspicious.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Michael

When the Model 3 opens for leasing, BMW stores will start to sport tumbleweeds and spider webs.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
agzand

They cannot offer a good lease deal unless the car has wide margins. That is if they want to make money on the lease.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
pjwood1

Prsnep, People should criticize the numbers, because,
-they are false.
-uncorrected, they still look relatively weak.

That you get 10 up votes, to 1 down, betrays who is reading this comment section. This seems simple, to me. European makers toss around over-stated efficiency stats, like Musk implies power and torque.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mike

Audi should know what the range will be, +/- a mile or two. If they can get anywhere near 270-300, then I can’t imagine any reason why they wouldn’t be at least ball-parking that number (e.g., we expect better than 250!).

This is a car that is rolling down the production line. The marketing department will be doing everything they can to make it competitive with both Tesla and Jaguar.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Viking79

It is a great looking vehicle, but other than appealing to existing Audi customers it is a bit lacking. When we see the EPA range and it is a tad over 200 miles it won’t look as nice for the price. The efficiency will also hurt charging rate (miles per minute). It appears similar to the upcoming Q8?

The vehicle is nice, but don’t see it fitting its price point. For the specs I think it needs to be $20k cheaper, same as EQC. And we thought the IPace had bad efficiency (they all do).

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
pjwood1

If I had to guess where things would land. I may look at sister-brand Porsche and its Cayenne PHEV delivering 14 EPA range-miles, on about 10KWh of storage. Very inefficient. I’m sure Audi has done better than this, but those who assumed that VW Group’s power-dense batteries lack the energy-density of Tesla’s, were correct.

If you are going to cheer Audi, maybe look at the C-rates the German batteries can deliver. With the right motors and 95KWh of power-dense battery, acceleration and top end should be no contest vs. Tesla.

Every time an EV maker selects batteries, that can do 200+ miles, they are half way to offering a very quick car. It’s inadequate motor selection (for an additional “parts bin” cost that I’d assume is nominal, relative to ICE) that is the reason these cars won’t achieve Tesla specs. They aren’t accessing all the “goodness”, as Jay Cole might say.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Vexar

I saw this article and thought “InsideEVs is doing a story about one of the vocal Tesla skeptics who comments here, this will be rich.” Sadly, nobody I’ve ever heard of or care about. Can’t say the same about you lot.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
John

I love analysts. They have zero accountability to their spit-balling, are wrong as often as a coin flip, and never speak of past analysis unless it happened to fall on the happy side of the coin flip. If one reads the TMZ-esque daily market analysis of any major company, they’d find daily flip-flopping from folks who bounce from McDonalds to General Electric to Apple, etc, without any real understanding of any. Analysts know nothing beyond the Cliff Notes they’ve scanned and read from other ‘analysts.’ Ironically, lay persons read the ‘analysts’ takes and that drives the market. Not reality.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
REXisKing

Exactly, hysterical teenager mentality typically, especially Twitter stock “analysis”.
Total waste of time to follow.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
TeslaInvestors

Patrick Hummel is a different analyst. Collin Langan, the bearish analyst, seems to have left. So it is not a “skeptics view” at all.
He could very well be a Tesla fanboy who is hired there. 🙂

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
John

Analysts are analysts. None are accountable, that’s the problem.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Prsnep

The problem with analysts is that anyone can become one. So naturally, there is a large variance in quality of analysts.

32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
CU

Neither are commenters resposible for what they claim

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
bro1999

The 95 kWh battery size and 249 mile range on the easier-than-EPA WLTP cycle was certainly eyebrow raising. You’d figure the efficiency would be better than that.
But the e-tron makes up for it with its charging specs. On paper, the e-tron can charge faster than a Tesla hooked up a Supercharger (150 kW vs ~135).

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Nono13

But either way let’s wait for the real numbers issued from the future homologations.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
jpo234

Actually, Audi said “more than 400km WLTP”. These 249 miles/400km are a lower bound. 10% more would be 440km/273miles. Since the conversion between WLTP and EPA range is fuzzy, there is room for significant upside…

It could also really disappoint, too…

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Model3er

Hyundai Kona EV got 301 WLTP and 250 EPA. AFAIK that is the first real-world conversion we have seen. If the ratio holds, the eTron will be at 206 EPA miles.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Will

🤔

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Model3er

And smart money is on the lower end of the range. Let’s make the obvious point that Audi already knows what it expects will be the EPA range (they test this internally). Just like with WLTP they could tell us but they have chosen not to do that.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Viking79

The faster charger benefit will be lost by worse efficiency, and I would also expect the old spec charging in the X to be upgraded soon as well. Model 3 already charges faster than that I believe.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
James P Heartney

WRT e-tron charging specs:

• This is a pre-production estimate; we have no idea if it will hold true on a production model
• Even assuming the speed holds, we have no idea what this will do to battery longevity
• We don’t know if these charge speeds can be sustained in multiple charge sessions on a single long trip
• So far as I know, there are no commercial chargers available that will charge at these speeds
• As with other non-Tesla EVs, the e-tron does not have access to an existing fast-charging network set up for long trips

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
eject

“• So far as I know, there are no commercial chargers available that will charge at these speeds”
Just call ABB, Tritium or Hypercharger for a quote. There are possibly more manufacturers but those ones definitely sell to everyone that wants to buy one or one hundred.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Viking79

There should be several hundred chargers in the US by the time it ships. Check Electrify America network on plug share. Not Tesla level, but expanding rapidly. Unfortunately they are more expensive, although the Audi includes a few thousand miles for free.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
marshall

The Electrify America chargers are suppose to be 150KW to start.

https://www.electrifyamerica.com/our-plan

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Arpe

In Europe Ionity has started building the 350 kW charger network.
https://ionity.eu/ (scroll down a bit)
So far 9 stations are live with 16 being built.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Will

James talking out of his butt

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Nono13

So much fud and false arguments in one post.

You don’t seem to know what pre-production means. You don’t have to estimate their performances. You just have to measure / verify them.

175 kW chargers are already installed https://insideevs.com/fastned-opens-first-fast-charging-station-in-germany/.

Audi seems to have particularly work on efficient systems to manage the temperature of the battery (and motors) as stated in a day old article on this site.

Your last argument was still used a couple years ago by Tesla skeptics.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Will

Ionity, Porche Network, Fasted, Electrified America, ChargePoint, EVgo

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Brian

Does each one of those need their own credit card linked and password protects member card?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Hans Blix

Afaik Audi only employs 83-84 kWh as usable battery capacity. This explains the lower range but should also make the battery last very long and enable a long period of the 150kW charge rate before tapering (and maybe no or only short tapering from “0%”.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Will

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
zzzzzzzzzz

It is well known feature of Li Ion batteries (or many things in the world for that matter). You optimize for power, loose capacity, and vice versa.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
amt

Good Unproven Charging Specs .., “N0 CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE” ….That will get You Places ! ….That is Very Comforting to know , when you Spend $80.000.00 Plus on a Vehicle that you CAN”T Drive Anywhere…

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Will

Amy is a troll. Get him out

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Michael

Audis at RV parks will become a thing.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Model3er

“But the e-tron makes up for it with its charging specs. On paper, the e-tron can charge faster than a Tesla hooked up a Supercharger (150 kW vs ~135).”

Not really. Yes, the charging rate is faster in terms of kwh (at least on paper) but if you translate that into miles per hour (ie how much additional range does a person get if they fast charge for, say, 20 minutes), the Audi is meaningfully slower to charge than even Tesla’s least efficient vehicle (the Model X P100D) which will charge at a rate of 349 miles per hour (@ 120 kw based on 100 kw = 289 miles). By contrast, the Audi charges at 326 mph (@150 kw based on 95kw = 206 miles EPA range).

Also, for comparison, the Model S 100D charges (theoretically) @ 403 mph on the supercharger and the model 3 LR @ 492

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
JoeInTheUK

It will have to be on paper because there are just a handful of very fast charging points. And of course Tesla will be upping their charging point speeds, and have many more available, for years to come.
I’ll likely be getting a Niro next year which whilst it wont charge as fast as this, on a journey between 200-300 miles long would beat this, the EQC, the iPace since it wont have to charge at all, and at half the price.
I suppose you could argue they need the faster charging speed since they will have to charge 50% more often than non “premium” cars like that (and yet still have to queue at chargers with the hoi polloi)
Imagine the shame of being behind a Niro, or worse, a Leaf* in your swanky car . I reckon that by itself will encourage quite a few early adopters to go Model Y in a couple or three years time.

* no offence meant to Leaf owners, i drive a Soul !

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
bjrosen

Faster charging is meaningless if you don’t have the chargers to do it, it will be years before the CCS network catches up to the Tesla network, and even longer before 150KW CCS chargers are widespread. Ideally you want enough range so that you don’t have to charge at all, or at least only do it on rare occasions. The problem here is that it’s range is no better than a Chevy Bolt which was released two years ago and has a battery that’s less than 2/3rds the size. With a 95KW battery they should have been able to get more than 300 miles, maybe 350, on the EPA cycle but it’s nowhere near to that. What this shows is that Audi doesn’t know what they are doing yet.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Will

Lol you funny

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Michael

Not yet. Perhaps they’ll learn as they develop more iterations and maybe fire underperforming engineers.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Michael

If you drove one on paper, that would matter.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

It’s a head scratcher how they managed to miss on efficiency and performance at the same time. In their ice models usually they sacrifice the first for the second, admittedly they got much better in the last decade at efficiency. The car however does bring something good to the market and that is the 150kWh charging speed which is top notch! Maybe this is good enough for their brand fans.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
REXisKing

It looks like they’re following MB design. Make it nice, but not too nice. We don’t want to lose too many of those ICE sales.

And this is how you give the market to Tesla.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
John Q Electric

The performance number is not surprising as they are a legacy manufacturer and are going to play by all of the old rules – specifically, they have de-tuned, or under-tuned the “base model” so that after the early buyers have all been fulfilled, they can release the premium trim (the “S” model, or whatever) that gets 3.9 second 0-60.

Audi (and others) have done this for years with *identical* engines in different trim levels of car, where the lower cost model is de-tuned, or under-tuned and gets different output while being an *identical engine*.

Mark my words – e-tron “S” model @ 3.9 second 0-60 in 12 months or less.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

Some are saying that this was intentional and done so this model doesn’t make the gasser models look too bad.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

I was wondering when this would happen, and it didn’t take long.
Two years ago the release of this vehicle would have been impressive, it’s released now and the only impressive thing
was the light show. Still, I think it’s a decent try, just not a game changer by any means.
I think it will be around 215 EPA, which is respectable, but again not impressive.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
REXisKing

I guess it fits the demographic that’s too afraid to look at a Tesla.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Get Real

Which would include many of the anti-Tesla people that post here.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Michael

Speaking of David Green, has he gotten his Jaguar yet?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
JRodrigues

Where does efficieny-crazyness comes from? Efficiency isn’t everything, there’s (so) much more to a vehicle than this. Who cares if it goes from 0-100 in 5.6 or 3.6 or 6.6? Who even does that??

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mark.ca

Efficiency is miles per kWh of driving not the 0-60 times. In the EV world efficiency does matter and is important.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
JRodrigues

I know what efficiency is. Maybe I should have talked about ther performances on another line.
I guess most people are more interested in a higher quality product than a higher efficiency one, that’s why most of them prefer those $5000 to get the same efficiency, go somewhere else (product quality, comfort, technology, reliablity, etc…)

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Viking79

It just means they are not competitive if they have to charge $5000 more for the same thing. Cost to manufacture this vehicle has to be similar to Tesla X 100D, but it sells for the price of the 75D. They make it a smaller vehicle to cut some costs, but in the end it means it is less competitive.

Tesla is going to make a lot more money long term which will drive the brand in the future as Audi will still be trying to sell more profitable gas vehicles. They have to get efficiency in line to be competitive.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mark.ca

Yeah but not for the same price range! Between the eGolf and the Ionic i will go with the later without hesitation. Gas savings is still one of the main points in owning an ev.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Viking79

Efficiency is how much energy a vehicle uses. This one uses a lot. If it gets an EPA rating of 215 mi using say 95 kWh (about 82 kwh usable plus charging losses) from the wall, that amounts to 2.3 miles/kWh. The Model X gets 2.8.

This is not a huge difference, but it isn’t really competitive either. Would you buy a better performing car that also got better gas mileage? This ~20% efficiency difference will also hurt the rate the Audi charges (miles/min). Also, the Model X is not particularly efficient relative to Model 3, so room for improvement with the X too.

Efficiency is far more important with an EV as it dictates how large of battery you need, and accordingly price of vehicle. The 20% efficiency hit would add about $5,000 to the vehicle to get similar range as Model X to cover the larger battery. Makes it not competitive in price.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
REXisKing

So, this comes down to decisions made my management. They could have engineered better.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Michael

Since they didn’t have the option of polluting more, they had to fail in other ways.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Will

They could have went with smaller battery and lighter frame a more aerodynamic front like Lambo. SUV are very inefficient cars to start with

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
marshall

Efficiency does have an important role to play in that you need less battery to go farther, and at this stage in the game battery cost is a huge factor in the price of the vehicle.

For some folks, a certain amount of wow is expected in a high performance vehicle, and gets them talking. Think of it as free advertising. At the price this vehicle will sell for, a faster acceleration may make a difference.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Domenick Yoney

Personally, I think the 0 to 60 time is fine. This is an SUV and 5.5 seconds is quicker than most sportscars a decade or so ago. Certainly a lot quicker than most cars on the road today.

Efficiency isn’t everything, true, but it is somewhat important, as it speaks to engineering capability, not to mention environmental concerns.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
JRodrigues

Let’s be real, most people don’t have environmental concerns. If they had, we wouldn’t have so many SUV’s or big diesel trucks. And what’s brining more people to EV’s is not their eco concerns, but the lower price/km for these vehicles.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Light

Agree. For me it was the power, efficiency (fuel), lower TCO, and the ability to function with only one vehicle (that has a low TC) vs a sporty car and second vehicle for bad weather and hauling a lot. I have a 4.5yr old P85 S. It races, it drives, it hauls, it people transports, it’s ready every morning, and just requires tires for the most part.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Will

So will ETron

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Mark.ca

Or maybe until now thay didn’t have a choice. Did you think of that? Hell, the truck drivers still don’t.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Will

Agree

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
s4e

You right that many premium buyers don’t care that much if the car use more gas then other brand. But that´s different with electric cars. Most exisiting fast chargers delivers only 50 kwh and you will use more time charging when traveling. Or you are limited in your house how much kwh you can have in a home charger…

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Michael

Efficiency = freedom if you’re trying to get somewhere. If your goal of owning a car is for it to fit in at drop-off, then this Audi is killing it.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
F150 Brian

They should stick to the figures buyers care about:
– how far on a charge
– how long to charge for a given range
– how much does it cost
– what creature comforts does it have
– etc

Battery specs, motor tech, etc mean virtually nothing to the vast majority of buyers.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Manitou202

Is Audi using less of the battery capacity than Tesla? Maybe only allowing the e-Tron to charge to 85% or something? I guess we won’t know anything until the EPA specs are released.

Beautiful car either way.

I’m just excited there will be a dozen 200+ mile electric vehicles on sale next year.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Domenick Yoney

It could be that it only uses 80 kWh of its 95-kWh battery and the Model X 75D could use 70 kWh of its’. Being larger, one would still expect the X to have less range.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Michael

Unfortunately, most of those models will be production limited and available largely in states that require their sales to comply with clean air standards.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
eject

Let’s wait for third party range and acceleration tests.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Rick

What’s the drag coefficient of the e-tron?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Domenick Yoney

The prototype was reportedly .28, but I’m not seeing a number for the production version. Model X scores .24 and supposedly has a CdA of 6.7 square feet.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Robert Weekley

Not as good as they would want it to be, to Tout it over the Tesla, it seems!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
theflew

Has there ever been a third party test the drag coefficient of Tesla’s cars. I know GM tested the Prius once and couldn’t get near the drag coefficient Toyota claimed.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Michael

Yes.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kandiru

Specs apart, i-Pace, Mission E, and all combo-DCS and ChadeMO citycars don’t hold a candle to Tesla, as without a widespread fast charnging network they will remain citycars. Shame really!

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
theflew

The number of DCFC is growing. This isn’t the end of the race – the race has just begun.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
bro1999

And companies that establish an early lead in the market never lose that lead.
Just ask Blockbuster Video.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Andy

By the time of US release the Electrify America network should have around 60-70% of the 150-350kWh stations Tesla has Supercharger stations. Then that’s going to double again in 2021, so it’s quite likely that within 3 years it’ll be larger than the supercharger network (at least on a stations, rather than charger count).

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
FabianMarco

The usable battery capacity of the eTron is only around 84 kWh.
They advertise it with more then 400 km (WLTP) which should be at least! 210 miles after EPA.
So the effiency should therefore be at 40 kWh/100 miles but probably somewhat better. Maybe in a range of 36-38 kWh/100 miles.
I know we have to wait for the official data but that doesn’t sound to bad for me.
Of course it could be better.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Will

More the 400 km. Did you hear it

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Seven Electrics

The Audi costs less than the X. That explains why the specs aren’t of the “money losing” variety. You get what you pay for. Or, in Tesla’s case, you also get what *investors* have paid for.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Viking79

I disagree, the larger battery due to poor efficiency means Audi is going to struggle with this, and worse they don’t have packages that drive up the price by $50k with little added marginal costs (P100D).

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Dante

The X has a ton more cargo space in their base versions. I’m not quite sure the two vehicles are comparable to begin with. Also, as you know, the X has a huge positive margin and Tesla was profitable in Q3 2016 based just on S and X sales before the 3 ramp.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Viking79

I agree, Audi, Jag, MB are intentionally trying to draw that comparison to justify their exorbitant price, but really they are more like more luxurious Model Y competition. How much will an ETron Q7 cost?

My guess is Audi, MB, Jag downsized their cars to make range less bad, but larger batteries mean they have to make them more expensive. These are not competitive and poor efficiency is driving price up and size down. EV efficiency is directly tied to vehicle battery cost, unlike gas cars (larger fuel tank doesn’t cost much).

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Get Real

You certainly don’t get what you pay for with your week anti-Tesla FUD.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Will

UBS- they funny. Not everyone wants a performance ev. Plus the wltp is close to the epa. He even said it

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

Actually u funny! Not even sure if you are just trolling or actually believe the crap you say.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Will

No that was NEDC you like to verify

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Viking79

Jaguar IPace, WLTP 292 mi, EPA 220 mi (jaguar claim).

My hunch is less aerodynamic vehicles will have a larger discrepancy between EPA and WLTP. I think EPA US06 test spends more time at higher speeds

44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
Will

Instead of trashing E-Tron and reverse FUD how about support the vehicle. It is an EV and pretty good one. So what it inefficient it’s an SUV. At least they making and EV. More EVs the better

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
bro1999

Transport Evolved has a good video on the “reverse FUD” phenomenon. Primarily perpetuated by TSLA fanbois.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Will

Yelp, I seen it too. They like Bush, if you not with Tesla you are against Tesla

15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

I agree a bit with UBS in respect of battery density issues all those new SUV (Jaguar, Audi, Merc.) seems to have. To carry along a super heavy battery is not the way for efficiency. I don’t really agree with the performances thing. Many customers do not care about any perf. that would get your car under 7 sec. from 0 to 62mph. My current car needs 8sec. and anytime between October to late April using those perf. on wet and dark roads is a sure way to be involved into an accident.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
James

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: old-school car companies can’t afford to alienate their petrol head crowd. Does anyone think Ford could make an electric F150 or Mustang that was faster and better than the idiotic coal rollers and puffed up Cobras? No. Those companies are stuck making nice electric cars that aren’t their best cars and aren’t a reason their customers would pay a premium over the gas model.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
agzand

They should at leas wait until EPA range for Audi, or WLTP range for Tesla Model X become available. In addition, the 95kwh or 75 kwh are often nominal capacities, and the actual cell capacity could be different. Finally, the Audi will be less efficient due to more conventional shape, Tesla Model X has a low drag, but looks like a giant egg. At the end of the day, how many people shop ICE cars based on range on a tank? There are other factors, e.g. reliability, quality, technology etc. Finally, based on the price, e-tron is the mid pac model in this range. There will be a performance version at some point, with higher range and faster acceleration. Audi is fully competitive with Tesla at the price point.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Viking79

The difference is the range of the “tank” in the EV is a large factor in cost. With an ICE poor efficiency is passed only to consumer, doesn’t cost much to add a larger fuel tank, but adding 20 kWh of battery adds maybe 200 lbs and costs maybe $5,000 to consumer.

40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Brian

Why would anyone buy this over a Model S 75D? It looks like a $43k Q5 and falls short of Model S 75D (Tesla’s oldest offering) in every technical and performance specification.

25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago