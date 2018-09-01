Tesla Shows Off Model 3 In Japan For First Time Ever
Tesla brings the Model 3 to Japan in preparation for its Asian invasion.
In Japan, Tesla Model 3 will go on sale (first deliveries) in the second half of 2019 (some think it will be late 2019). A few days ago, the Californian company presented the Model 3 for the first time in Japan.
Prices are expected to exceed 5 million yen ($46,000 is about 5.2 million yen) for the Mid Range version plus some import taxes, but only time will tell for sure as Tesla prices change often.
The car was earlier presented in China, which will get the Model 3 sooner than Japan.
Now Tesla Model 3 exhibition already started in JAPAN 🇯🇵
It can be seen that Tesla has made final preparations for the delivery of Model 3 to Asia Pacific. Was in Hong Kong last week, now Japan. $TSLA #TeslaJapan #テスラ
(Credit: emolas from https://t.co/WgwubBfi0J) pic.twitter.com/anCFdXeXGi
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) November 10, 2018
ハンドルのボタンをプッシュ、目的地を声にすると、画面がヌルヌル！ pic.twitter.com/vszng4cGrR
— ギズモード・ジャパン (@gizmodojapan) November 8, 2018
2 Comments on "Tesla Shows Off Model 3 In Japan For First Time Ever"
Great news! Any idea how well the S and X sold in Japan?
Is the mid-range Model 3 actually expected to be sold outside of North America? I figured the first few months of 2019 they’d only be selling the Dual Motor Long Range + Performance variants overseas, then roll out standard range in North America in mid 2019, then roll out standard range globally in late 2019.
Just in time for them to start preparing for the Model Y in 2020.