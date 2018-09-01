  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Shows Off Model 3 In Japan For First Time Ever

Tesla Shows Off Model 3 In Japan For First Time Ever

3 H BY MARK KANE 2

Tesla brings the Model 3 to Japan in preparation for its Asian invasion.

In Japan, Tesla Model 3 will go on sale (first deliveries) in the second half of 2019 (some think it will be late 2019). A few days ago, the Californian company presented the Model 3 for the first time in Japan.

Prices are expected to exceed 5 million yen ($46,000 is about 5.2 million yen) for the Mid Range version plus some import taxes, but only time will tell for sure as Tesla prices change often.

The car was earlier presented in China, which will get the Model 3 sooner than Japan.

Tesla Model 3 outside NA
Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In China To Begin In March 2019
Tesla Model 3 Coming To England And Australia Mid 2019
Tesla Model 3 Spotted In Europe With Different Charging Inlet

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Shows Off Model 3 In Japan For First Time Ever"

newest oldest most voted
G2

Great news! Any idea how well the S and X sold in Japan?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Taylor Marks

Is the mid-range Model 3 actually expected to be sold outside of North America? I figured the first few months of 2019 they’d only be selling the Dual Motor Long Range + Performance variants overseas, then roll out standard range in North America in mid 2019, then roll out standard range globally in late 2019.

Just in time for them to start preparing for the Model Y in 2020.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago