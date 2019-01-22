Tesla Rolls Back Supercharger Price Increases To Appease Owners
The customer is always right.
Many people praise Tesla for caring about its customers and listening to their feedback. Just last week, we reported that the Silicon Valley electric automaker substantially raised prices for Supercharging globally. The car maker is clearly struggling to continue to show a profit. Moreover, Tesla needs to bring the base Model 3 to market.
In addition, it has big plans to move forward with additional projects like the Tesla Semi and Roadster. Thus, cuts are imminent. In addition to upping Supercharger rates, Tesla eliminated its Referral Program and will slash 7 percent of its full-time workforce.
According to Electrek’s analysis, Tesla hoped to increase average pricing for Supercharging by some 33 percent as a whole. This number is not specific to all markets, since the automaker planned to adjust pricing based on local electricity costs, as well as area-based demand.
Needless to say, many current and soon-to-be Tesla owners were upset by the upcoming change in pricing structure. Some were even going so far as to do the math, which showed that Supercharging could end up costing nearly as much as gassing up in some markets. Additionally, charging at some other non-Tesla stations could be cheaper. The truth of the matter is if people cancel their reservations due to this adaptation, Tesla could be in a much more dire situation. So, the money gained by increasing rates could easily be lost due to decreasing sales.
Obviously, Tesla took notice of the contention on social media and forums, likely crunched some numbers, and decided that this plan is not going to work. Less than a week later, the automaker decided to dial back the price hike by some 10 percent worldwide.
As Tesla continues to move forward with hopes to keep finances out of the red, decisions like this are hyper-crucial. One faulty move by the automaker could cause catastrophic issues. On the other side of the coin, if Tesla continues to crunch the numbers and listen to consumers, it should be able to continue its forward momentum unscathed.
Source: Electrek
7 Comments on "Tesla Rolls Back Supercharger Price Increases To Appease Owners"
I don’t know why anyone would cancel the Tesla because some supercharger that they might use once a year is going to be $10 more expensive in a long road trip.
Lots of Tesla buyers depend on the Superchargers for charging.
It’s not the future yet.
The main reason is because the superchargers are said to be such a big part of the overall package that people who don’t know otherwise would see this as a direct increase in running costs of the vehicle.
That would only apply if you’re doing all your charging at the Supercharger, which is really not a good thing to do anyway. But people who are still in the ICE fuelling mindset may not get that.
A good compromise.
For now.
Looks like Tesla has bean counters too.
They need to offer time-based pricing in markets where the utility offers off-peak rates. Their justification for the price increases is that they’re getting hit with demand charges. Those are only an issue during peak times because they stress the electric grid. So, for the benefit of the grid, they should incentivize people to supercharge during off-peak hours. I might plan my travel to supercharge off-peak if it cost half as much to do so then.
Aren’t off peak hours typically in the middle of the night? While that may work for some people, I doubt most would be willing to do most of their driving then.