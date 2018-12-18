Tesla Model 3 Winter Tire Test With Rear-Wheel Drive

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does a Tesla Model 3 RWD fare in heavy snow with snow tires?

Who better than this “Canuck” to show us how the Tesla Model 3 handles heavy snow with winter tires? YouTuber Tesla Canuck had no idea he’d be filming, so he lets us know right away that he doesn’t have his proper equipment and is using his phone for video. This is because he set out in his Model 3 and a snow storm raced in. As you can see from the video, it’s coming down quite hard and there is already some four to five inches on the roadway. Nonetheless, he can’t seem to get the car to lose control.

We’ve already shared a few videos pertaining to snow tires on the Model 3. This is because it’s a hot topic right now as winter arrives with a vengeance in many locations. Winter driving in EVs is definitely something many people question, but not so much because of tires or traction, but more often because of range anxiety. We already know the Model 3 fares well in the snow. It comes as no surprise since the car is heavy, has outstanding weight distribution and a low center of gravity, and has a top-notch traction management system, which is due in part to its electric powertrain.

Still, once the snow gets deep enough, plenty a peppy, rear-wheel drive sedan or sports car will become very difficult to handle. Tesla Canuck makes every effort to purposefully lose control of the car by jamming on the accelerator pedal, flying around corners, and wrenching the steering wheel. We think you’ll find the result of his efforts pretty compelling.

Video Description via Tesla Canuck on YouTube:

Try as I might, I cannot get the Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive variant to spin out or even fishtail. Truly impressive traction and stability control. Way to go Elon and team!

TESLA MODEL 3