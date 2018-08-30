2 H BY MARK KANE

Approaching full autonomy on highways.

Tesla released a few new images of the Tesla Model 3‘s Navigate on Autopilot UI that shows us how it looks when the car drives in a mode that combines Autopilot with navigation.

It’s the first time a manufacturer introduced a feature that enables the car (in Max mode) to do route-based lane changes or speed-based lane changes and take its own exit off the highway.

On the top of this post, you can find an extended demonstration video from one of the Model 3 users.

Turn by Turn Direction List UI

Nav on AP on UI

Situational awareness UI

Confirm lane change UI

Cannot change lanes UI

Nav on AP Ending UI