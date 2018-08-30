Watch Tesla Model 3 Navigate On Autopilot: New UI Images + Videos
Approaching full autonomy on highways.
Tesla released a few new images of the Tesla Model 3‘s Navigate on Autopilot UI that shows us how it looks when the car drives in a mode that combines Autopilot with navigation.
It’s the first time a manufacturer introduced a feature that enables the car (in Max mode) to do route-based lane changes or speed-based lane changes and take its own exit off the highway.
On the top of this post, you can find an extended demonstration video from one of the Model 3 users.
Turn by Turn Direction List UI
Nav on AP on UI
Situational awareness UI
Confirm lane change UI
Cannot change lanes UI
Nav on AP Ending UI
They’ve made a lot of progress recently in this arena. Many thought that it was a mistake for them to drop Mobileye, and in the short term I think that was correct, but Tesla is all about the long term and their current rendition of autopilot is quite a leap forward, in the quest for full autonomy.
I find this video realy impressive to watch. looks like Tesla is «piloting» ahead of the old scool competitors.. my next car is definitive going to be made by Tesla. Go Elon go!
The system needs to not just camp out in the left lane. Found that super irritating in the video as a pet peave of mine. Should suggest moving back to the right lane when clear.
Should also be aware if other traffic comes up behind and move over to let them pass.
In Oregon, at least, it is the law that cars stay out of the left lane unless overtaking (not sure it is universally applicable but many sections of roads are so signed).
So I had the same “teeth on edge” reaction to what seemed like left-lane-hogging. Not clear that was happening though, so I’d give him/it a break – for now.
Nice.
Hardly any traffic in both videos. Would like to see how the car handled situations where some intelligence was required.
I used Navigate on Autopilot and was really impressed. My Navigational directions, to avoid bad traffic, were taking me on a weird route with complex directions and I was really confused – so I anxiously (hard to multi task with unfamiliar new technology) let the the car do the thinking, lane change timing etc, and it saved me several times. On long trips I often miss an exit if I am listening to music or interesting podcast/ so I think the lane change prompt will save me a lot of embarrassing moments. It really feels like real auto pilot on highways is getting close.