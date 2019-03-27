Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus Almost As Efficient As Hyundai IONIQ Electric
The affordable Tesla requires just 252 Wh/mile or 156 Wh/km
The latest Tesla Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus versions energy consumption and range ratings are not yet listed on the EPA’s website, but as in the case of all cars allowed for sale, ratings can be found on the sticker of every unit.
According to the photo of the sticker obtained by Electrek, the Standard Plus version received:
- 134 MPGe combined (252 Wh/mile or 156 Wh/km)
- 140 MPGe in the city (241 Wh/mile or 150 Wh/km)
- 128 MPGe on the highway (263 Wh/mile or 164 Wh/km)
For comparison, the Hyundai IONIQ Electric – the most efficient BEV so far – is rated at 136 (150/122) MPGe.
Model 3 Standard Plus is so far the most efficient Model 3, probably thanks to its lower weight. The question is whether then the Standard version will be even better?
Tesla Model 3 EPA ratings – MPGe Combined (City/Highway):
- Long Range RWD (initially in 2017) – 126 (131/120)
- Long Range RWD (updated, 2018) – 130 (136/123)
- Long Range AWD (2018) – 116 (120/112)
- Long Range AWD Performance (2018) – 116 (120/112)
- Mid Range AWD (2018) – 123 (128/117)
- Standard Range Plus (2019) – 134 (140/128)
Source: EPA, Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus Almost As Efficient As Hyundai IONIQ Electric"
128 has got to be the best highway efficiency in the market.
Yep, the focus on aerodynamics has certainly paid off.
More efficient in city driving. The opposite of ICE.
Yeah, even on the stoooopid freeway here in CA you average 30-40mph and if you’re lucky it’s for longer than 30seconds!
Most cars with regenerative braking are, right?
Yes, having regen and not having to idle the engine at a minimum RPM gives EV’s an advantage in stop and go traffic over ICE cars.
Yep, the lack of idling is what really propels most hybrid designs far above their ICEVs siblings in real-world urban driving. On the highway, they tend to be nearly identical, since aerodynamics dominate.
There are many factors (besides MPGe) that are in favor of the Tesla Model 3, and that’s why the Tesla Model 3 is the better EV model.
Wonder why the midrange is lower than I would expect.