BY MARK KANE

The affordable Tesla requires just 252 Wh/mile or 156 Wh/km

The latest Tesla Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus versions energy consumption and range ratings are not yet listed on the EPA’s website, but as in the case of all cars allowed for sale, ratings can be found on the sticker of every unit.

According to the photo of the sticker obtained by Electrek, the Standard Plus version received:

  • 134 MPGe combined (252 Wh/mile or 156 Wh/km)
  • 140 MPGe in the city (241 Wh/mile or 150 Wh/km)
  • 128 MPGe on the highway (263 Wh/mile or 164 Wh/km)

For comparison, the Hyundai IONIQ Electric – the most efficient BEV so far – is rated at 136 (150/122) MPGe.

Model 3 Standard Plus is so far the most efficient Model 3, probably thanks to its lower weight. The question is whether then the Standard version will be even better?

Tesla Model 3 EPA ratings – MPGe Combined (City/Highway):

  • Long Range RWD (initially in 2017) – 126 (131/120)
  • Long Range RWD (updated, 2018) – 130 (136/123)
  • Long Range AWD (2018) – 116 (120/112)
  • Long Range AWD Performance (2018) – 116 (120/112)
  • Mid Range AWD (2018) – 123 (128/117)
  • Standard Range Plus (2019) – 134 (140/128)

Source: EPA, Electrek

10 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus Almost As Efficient As Hyundai IONIQ Electric"

Assaf

128 has got to be the best highway efficiency in the market.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
TomArt

Yep, the focus on aerodynamics has certainly paid off.

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Joe

More efficient in city driving. The opposite of ICE.

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Yeah, even on the stoooopid freeway here in CA you average 30-40mph and if you’re lucky it’s for longer than 30seconds!

48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago
Spoonman.

Most cars with regenerative braking are, right?

37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
Nix

Yes, having regen and not having to idle the engine at a minimum RPM gives EV’s an advantage in stop and go traffic over ICE cars.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
TomArt

Yep, the lack of idling is what really propels most hybrid designs far above their ICEVs siblings in real-world urban driving. On the highway, they tend to be nearly identical, since aerodynamics dominate.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Benz

There are many factors (besides MPGe) that are in favor of the Tesla Model 3, and that’s why the Tesla Model 3 is the better EV model.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
Bloggin
I really have to question if the MPGe number actually means anything without knowing the battery size and range. Because looking at the numbers it looks like the IONIQ is more efficient than the Model 3 SRP, but when you notice that the Model 3 has a much larger/heavier battery pack offering 240 miles of range(116 more miles) vs 124 for the IONIQ, those MPGe numbers make no sense. Maybe there need to be range classes where the comparisons are done. Sub 100, Sub 200, Sub 300, Sub 400. Because as we know, the battery pack size has much to do with the weight of the car, which impacts the range. Or maybe it should be a calculation based on kWh of the battery pack and EPA range ICONIQ = 28 kWh / 124 = 4.4285 kWh per mile Model E SRP (pack size quess) = 50 kWh / 240 = 4.8 kWh per mile This would be a number with actual meaning people can work with as they shop for EVs. Unlike in the ICE world, where everything had about the same size gas tank, but it was the size of the engine and size of the vehicle that… Read more »
18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
CarGuy

Wonder why the midrange is lower than I would expect.

9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago