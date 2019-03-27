Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus Almost As Efficient As Hyundai IONIQ Electric

1 H BY MARK KANE

The affordable Tesla requires just 252 Wh/mile or 156 Wh/km

The latest Tesla Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus versions energy consumption and range ratings are not yet listed on the EPA’s website, but as in the case of all cars allowed for sale, ratings can be found on the sticker of every unit.

According to the photo of the sticker obtained by Electrek, the Standard Plus version received:

134 MPGe combined (252 Wh/mile or 156 Wh/km)

or 140 MPGe in the city (241 Wh/mile or 150 Wh/km)

or 128 MPGe on the highway (263 Wh/mile or 164 Wh/km)

For comparison, the Hyundai IONIQ Electric – the most efficient BEV so far – is rated at 136 (150/122) MPGe.

Model 3 Standard Plus is so far the most efficient Model 3, probably thanks to its lower weight. The question is whether then the Standard version will be even better?

Tesla Model 3 EPA ratings – MPGe Combined (City/Highway):

Long Range RWD (initially in 2017) – 126 (131/120)

Long Range RWD (updated, 2018) – 130 (136/123)

Long Range AWD (2018) – 116 (120/112)

Long Range AWD Performance (2018) – 116 (120/112)

Mid Range AWD (2018) – 123 (128/117)

Standard Range Plus (2019) – 134 (140/128)

Source: EPA, Electrek