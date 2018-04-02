UPDATE: Tesla Model 3 Production Now Exceeds 2,000 Per Week, Says Musk

15 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

At 12:01 AM EST today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk apparently decided it was time to send out a congratulatory email to Tesla employees.

The email, focused on Tesla Model 3 production, stated that the ramp up to this level has been “extremely difficult,” but Musk noted “we are finally here.”

Well, not quite.

The email further stated the following:

“If things go as planned today, we will comfortably exceed that number over a seven day period!”

This means that, provided everything stays on track today, Model 3 production will have met or exceeded 2,000 units over the past 7-day work period.

This does not imply that, going forward, all 7-day periods will hit or break past 2,000, but rather that the automaker was successful in hitting that Model 3 volume at least once thus far.

