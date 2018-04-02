UPDATE: Tesla Model 3 Production Now Exceeds 2,000 Per Week, Says Musk
At 12:01 AM EST today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk apparently decided it was time to send out a congratulatory email to Tesla employees.
The email, focused on Tesla Model 3 production, stated that the ramp up to this level has been “extremely difficult,” but Musk noted “we are finally here.”
Related – Tesla Sends Memo To Workers – Get Model 3 Production To 300 Per Day
Well, not quite.
The email further stated the following:
“If things go as planned today, we will comfortably exceed that number over a seven day period!”
This means that, provided everything stays on track today, Model 3 production will have met or exceeded 2,000 units over the past 7-day work period.
***UPDATE: We’ve embedded the full email via Tweet below, as well as a screen grab of just the email (source @Tweetermeyer):
EXCLUSIVE: emails from a source inside Tesla show Musk and Tesla management rallying the troops and trying to accelerate sales as sentiment on the company turns negative. pic.twitter.com/u55MnJ8jsP
— Problem Magnet (@Tweetermeyer) April 2, 2018
MODEL 3 SALES – MONTHLY PLUG-IN SALES SCORECARD
This does not imply that, going forward, all 7-day periods will hit or break past 2,000, but rather that the automaker was successful in hitting that Model 3 volume at least once thus far.
Source: @Tweetermeyer Jalopnik
So, the factory work week is 7 days…?
Why not? When I worked for GM there was a time when there was a very high demand for the truck we made.
GM opened more shifts on the weekend and asked if anyone what do the extra work with overtime. They had no problem finding workers for those extra days since there people who wanted the extra money. I think they also hires a number of people and use the extra run to tell them who they would want to hire in the future or not.
Except that you don’t want the cars that were made from 1 pm Friday to 8 am Monday because the quality ….
Any major manufacturing line, that’s capital intensive and fairly automated, is going to run 24×7, most likely 364 days a year (in the factories that I’ve been in, Christmas is triple time, and usually a day off) – Having 2x12hr or 3x8hr shifts is pretty standard stuff..
Auto assembly plants rarely if ever work 24/7.
This would be doubly true for the Model 3, since Tesla needs to keep tweaking and adjusting the assembly line to increase speed, and they have to stop the line for that.
This is yet another case of Tesla pulling out the stops at the end of a quarter to max out the production over a short period of time, including paying overtime for extra shifts. By now, that is unfortunately standard procedure for Tesla auto assembly. Note the very careful wording “over a seven day period”. It does not actually say “a week”. Wanna bet that means 7 work days, and not 7 calendar days? I’ll bet that’s what it means.
The article says:
“This does not imply that, going forward, all 7-day periods will hit or break past 2,000, but rather that the automaker was successful in hitting that Model 3 volume at least once thus far.”
Yes, that’s 100% correct. It’s sad that we have to parse every statement from Tesla about production as if it’s a lawyer’s carefully worded assertion, but experience has shown that we need to be every bit as skeptical as that.
At least Tesla’s spin on this quarter’s production statement is somewhat less mealy-mouthed as the similar statement from the previous quarter, the end of 2017:
“In the last seven working days of the quarter, we made 793 Model 3’s, and in the last few days, we hit a production rate on each of our manufacturing lines that extrapolates to over 1,000 Model 3’s per week.”
*Sigh* I’m very much looking forward to the day when Tesla starts acting like a grown-up auto maker, and starts running its production on the basis of regular even flow, rather than the turbulence cause by extreme batch processing, regional shipments/deliveries, and extreme end-of-quarter pull-out-the-stops rushes that they’ve been doing for years now. :-/
Sadly, it seems that day will never come until someone else takes over the CEO position from Elon Musk.
It’s well documented that they are running just 5. I wish he would be straightforward. This is similar to the extremely ‘parsed’ statement made end of December that led certain people who don’t read very critically to believe that they had hit 1000 per week. At that time what he actually said was that certain elements of the process had hit burst speeds that when extrapolated would come to 1000 per week. There was also the statement that over 700 had been produced in the last 7 work days which if you looked hard at the calendar was nearly a 10 day period due to holidays and weekends.
Anyway ‘if it all goes well’ they will hit 300 per day it seems with upgrades that it looks like they just did this weekend. The Jalopnik clip is as follows:
“In the email, sent at the perfectly normal email time of 3:01 a.m. PDT on a Monday, Musk said it has been “extremely difficult” to pass the 2,000 vehicle per week rate for the Model 3, “but we are finally here.”
“If things go as planned today, we will comfortably exceed that number over a seven day period!” Musk wrote in the email, obtained by Jalopnik.”
So….
a) whatever it is that will get them there hasn’t happened yet as of that email.
b) he is specifically talking of a future 7 days not the past 7 days.
c) he specifically says 7 work days. Many of his statements in this regard are parsed words. It’s the old “depends on what your definition of ‘is’ is”.
And lastly you are leaving out a key feature of 7 day per week schedules. You’ve mentioned the rather obvious re-tool/adjustments over the weekend. But you are forgetting that assemblers/production aren’t the technicians/engineers. Having worked in a factory before, I can vouch that it is difficult to jump up to a second set of people. A second set of people is necessary to sustain 7 days per week even if only 1 8 hour shift. That’s because the first set runs out of hours. Overtime is not only costly but not dependable. You can only burst it and trying to run regular 7 day per week shifts with only 1 shift worth of workers if effectively impossible. Now perhaps that one shift is 10 hours and they are doing 4 days then a second group takes 3 days or something or have part time workers. Who knows? But more likely they are not going to be running 7 days per week until/unless bugs get worked out. Now it is possible they are currently using 2 or 3 shifts but it’s still likely 5 days. 6 at most. 7 requires different scheduling.
If they were really trying to give good information, Elon would:
a) be specific without repeatedly parsed/suspect statements that are generally partial info.
b) not repeatedly be shown to be wide of the mark.
Instead the only logical conclusion is a rather pathetic attempt to preserve ego. I’d say to prop up stock but that’s irrelevant as the actual news will come out in just a short time so stock pumping utterly makes no sense. His ego is hurt. And that’s my unfortunate conclusion.
Side note:
My ‘guess’…and only a guess….for March is 3000 sold.
Guess for April? 4000-5000.
Which is why this is so stupid. The reality is that all they need to do is show steady progress each month. The rest will work itself out.
Correction: I think ‘well documented’ in the first sentence is a bit of a stretch’. But it surely isn’t 7.
He means by the end of the day. That is the reason for the future tense.
If I remember right, it is not the weekends you had to worry about, here in Canada you had to worry about cars made just before the Stanley Cup playoffs and both Canada and USA plants at the Super Bowl.
I think it is all that beer they drink while watching the games.
They do it every quarter. They add additional shifts in the last week of the quarter to push the numbers up. They can’t sustain it in business as usual or they will wear their staff down. The Bloomberg tracker accounts for this. I think the steady state average is more like 1100 a week at the moment.
The pattern that is setting up, is to produce the numbers in the last week of one quarter, whose following quarter averages that value.
1,100 was just beyond final week(s) of 2017. If Tesla can average >2,000/wk, Q1 ’18, my bet is the street will cut them slack. -This is the stock story, my view.
The Moody’s downgrade – irrelevant, as they aren’t rating exchangeable investment grade bonds. Tesla’s came as private placements (high-yield’ish). There’s not much one should read from the illiquid ~$85-90 bids.
The recall – What’s a few bolts? As another analyst said “rounding error”.
M3 Demand – Some have said “only 30% executing orders for M3”, without recognizing many (Tesla MS & MX owners) are holding out for AWD. This car could drop out of a trailer any day.
The AI issues – Short of NTSB telling Tesla to shut AP off, the net reaction may not be too bad.
-All of this is just arm-chair prognosticating. Do I feel lucky? Does TSLA, with a $26X handle, sound good 😉 ?
They might be able to average 2000/wk in Q2, but not in Q1…Q1 just ended.
Not they might. They are right now. They are starting Q2 at 2000 a week. It will only go up from here. Their average for Q2 will be much higher than only 2000 a week since by the end of these next 3 months they will be producing a much greater number than 2000 a week. Plus the new more efficient line is arriving from Germany and will be assembled any day. This line will run in parallel to the current line.
They aren’t going to maintain this pace next week. This is the pace they can achieve if their staff are working all out. They similarly hit 1000/wk in the last week of Dec but that wasn’t matched again until much later in March.
No they are not. Read Musk’s statement again. He never said that they were producing 2000 per week. Nope.
For the year they will probably hit 150,000 or so, which is right around what is widely estimated by analysts.
Highly optimistic at this point, IMO. The ramp up is going too slow and we’ve already got three months down.
Ten cars per hour shows what automation does, decades ago it might have been one or two per line.
I, too, see all the hand-wringing and setting-hair-afire of late, from those commenting on Tesla, to be more than a bit overwrought.
Like the recent stock price drop. Okay, it’s certainly not good, but it’s coming at about the same time, or only very shortly after, a massive overall drop on the U.S. stock market. That a highly volatile stock like Tesla’s would follow the trend should not surprise anyone. Sure, part of the reason for the drop in price is bad publicity over a large-scale recall (altho for a relatively minor issue not significantly impacting safety), and a single horrible accident by a car under the control of Autopilot+AutoSteer (altho that is only the 2nd occurrence in about 2-1/2 years). But it seems like ignoring reality pretty firmly to claim that the recent massive stock market drop didn’t affect Tesla’s stock price at all!
Any capital intensive operation tends to run on a 24/7 schedule to dilute fixed costs.
We picked up our new X at the delivery center across from the factory on Saturday, the day before Easter, and the Factory parking lot was completely full of employee cars. The person who walked us to our car at the end of the delivery was an executive assistant at the factory who had been asked if she could help out at the delivery center. So I think there is a pretty big “all hands on deck” push going on right now at the factory. Most of the deliveries we saw were Model 3.
Hard to know if that’s not an April Fools joke as well…
Not only that, but “if everything goes as planned, we’ll be at 2000 per week” is very different than the headline that states “Tesla Model 3 Production Now Exceeds 2000 per week.”
Musk’s statement is forward looking, and a prediction. The headline claims it’s a done deal.
“Says Musk” is the key in the title. Others covered the story and made it look as though it’s good as gold. We believe otherwise and updated the post accordingly. Musk says it, but it doesn’t mean it’s true.
Musk calls himself…”The worlds greatest salesman”
Go figure 😉
Does he?
Or do you?
I clearly wrote he does.
Reading > You
Hey Steven! My point was that Musk didn’t really say what the title says. He says if all continues they will achieve that rate, not that they have achieved it.
When I read the title I was super excited but then realized as I read that they/Musk are still speaking future tense versus already meeting that rate.
Actually, I see now. The first time I read it I thought he was saying they needed 7 more days of that rate, but they only need 1 more day.
Ok, I’m excited again!! 🙂
Read again. I believe your instinct is correct. Here’s the full text of the email:
““It has been extremely difficult to pass the 2000 cars per week rate for Model 3, but we are finally there. If things go as planned today, we will comfortably exceed that number over a seven-day period!”
Moreover, the whole Tesla production system is now on a firm foundation for that output, which means we should be able to exceed a combined Model S, X, and 3 production rate of 4000 vehicles per week and climbing rapidly. This is already double the pace of 2017! By the end of this year, I believe we will be producing vehicles at least four times faster than last year.”
In the context it says (I believe) that upgrades they are finishing today or just finished in the wee hours of a.m. Monday prior to firing production off for the week will enable a rate sufficient for 2000 per 7 days. (notice I didn’t say week). Then when discussing this (future) rate he parses it into two pieces. The first says it is extremely difficult to get to 2000 per week but we are there then oddly says a rate that will enable us to get there over a 7 day period. He seems to in more than one press release mix and match these two terms but not interchangeably and in Jan 3 press release referred to the last 7 working days of 2017 rather than the last week and then said week after that for the projected rates.
So in short my reading of the word ‘if’ is to say when they fire up the line early a.m. Monday if everything goes well they’ll be on that pace. It does not mean they finished the month at that pace even for one day.
Let me make it clear for you:
“today, we will comfortably exceed that number”
Sorry. I understand now.
In a work week of 5 days that means:
5/7 x 2,000 = 1,428
the factory work week is 7 days
Is it? I am not trolling, I just think that he used his words really precisely there. “Seven day period” is an odd way to say “week”. I thought Tesla was running their Fremont factory 5 days a week with two 10 hour shifts per day plus a maintenance shift on Saturday. But I read that a couple months ago and it may have been wrong then. Who knows at this point. I just to see 3000+ deliveries of the 3 tomorrow. The more the merrier.
Most factories work on a 24/7 schedule, in my experience.
It’s a lot easier than you might think to find people who want to work on weekends or 2nd or 3rd shift– and there would be a big desire to run the factory all the time, especially in a place like Tesla where there is a HUGE push to get the cars out the door as soon as possible.
Ziv:
I urge you to stick to your guns here. We often read of auto makers “adding a shift” to increase production on one of their more popular models. How could they do that if they typically run 24/7?
I submit that as a general rule, auto assembly plants do not run 24/7. I submit that usually they don’t even run 24 hours a day, let alone 7 days a week.
Tesla certainly can’t run the Model 3 production line 24/7 on a long-term basis. Since they are constantly trying to increase production, that demands constant adjustments at various places along the line. You can’t do that while the line is running! There must be at least a few hours of down time per week, if not per day, to allow for the almost constant tweaking they must be doing.
Maybe Tesla did run the Model 3 production line for 24/7 for the last 7 working days of the quarter. But were those 7 consecutive calendar days? If they were, then I think Elon would have said “a week”. His carefully chosen words “a seven day period” indicates otherwise, at least to me.
Most auto factories have to match production levels to demands, so for that reason alone most probably don’t run 24/7. If there was high demand for a vehicle built at a given factory then maybe they’d run 24/7, although you’d still think there would need to be some down time for maintenance.
Of course at Tesla there’s plenty of demand, but I’m still skeptical of the factory running 24/7 given the ongoing ramp.
Yes, it actually makes for sense to have 20/5, or 18/6, or 16/7, etc based on 2 shifts. Going to 3+ shifts for 24/7 is actually rare.
With that said, it isn’t at all crazy to have short bursts of overtime to push a 16/7 to a 20/7, or 20/5 to a 20/6.
Musk appears to be reaching for straws. This is not good. Why can he not communicate exactly what is going on, and what (if anything) is being done? Is he reading the same public relations textbook Mark Zuckerburg is?
He is following the modern executive playbook of controlling the message.
— Tweet over meet so you can avoid the hard questions
— Generate tons of social media ‘chaff’ to overwhelm and stifle negative stories
— Throw eye candy out there when the bad message must be shared
— Keep the regulators at bay and feign cooperation
— Find employees ‘loyal to the cause’ and willing to serve as Tesla ambassadors and follow ‘the script’
What is your experience working for companies, that you seem to think that they actually tell the public what’s really going on?
My experience working for a variety of companies is that all companies larger than a mom-and-pop operation regularly and routinely withhold the truth and often outright lie. Not only to the public and their customers, but even at times to their own employees and their business partners.
Yes, it’s true that Elon Musk is a master of spin and hype, and one must often parse his words very carefully, as is the case here. But I’d argue that Elon is merely doing what other companies and their public relations departments wish they could do. Elon does it better, with more style, and attracts a lot more attention doing it than just about anyone else.
From a moral point of view it’s hard to imagine a weaker defense of any course of action. Sure, what they are doing is fundamentally unethical, but everyone does it, they just do it better. It’s rather like praising a serial killer for his skillful disposal of the dead bodies leaving no evidence behind..!
True or not, Tesla being good at the game rather than playing a different game is not what “rallies the base”. We all want to believe that Tesla is different, that their mission statement means something.
I think it’s a real pity that Tesla mismanages this huge asset so badly. Frankly, everything that is actually happening, it seems to me, could have been completely acceptable, if they had just provided more honest information along the way. The ramp up is a gigantic disappointment not so much because of the absolute numbers, but because of the huge discrepancy from what we were told to expect.
Globally, the Nissan LEAF looks set to easily beat Model 3 in the first half of 2018. For the full year, Tesla is still in the running, and may take the crown. That would have been a success if not for the much higher expectations created specifically by Tesla itself.
Well, I think the issue is that Tesla is actually in a weaker position than many would like to believe. Their stock market price is highly overvalued. In order to justify the high stock price they have to make grandiose promises. Unfortunately they seem unable to meet those promises, which eventually will come out.
But the other problem is the cash burn rate and the need of Tesla to continually raise more funds (which is easier if your stock price is higher). So there’s an incentive to try to pump the stock price up even if in the long run it’s fleeting.
In the end it all comes back to the fact that Tesla is not organically funding its growth, and is highly reliant on positive investor sentiment to continue operations. It’s a dangerous position to be in.
In my opinion, “honest Tesla” would have to act much differently. They might have to do a better job controlling costs for one thing, since the money taps wouldn’t be as wide open. In the long run I think a more “brass tacks” strategy would probably benefit Tesla at this point, however.
Great news may hit 10,000 Model 3s for the quarter. 20,000 next quarter.
10,000 quarter 1
30,000 quarter 2
50,000 quarter 3
60,000 quarter 4
150,000 in 2018
I think your numbers will turn out to be accurate. Overall, I expect to see Tesla ship 250,000 vehicles this year. Which would be a great year for the struggling company.
Tesla Model 3 deliveries in 2018
Q1: 8,000
Q2: 20,000
Q3: 40,000
Q4: 48,000
I wish. But I think they’ll struggle to even make 100k Model 3s in 2018 – which is less than original guidance for the second half of 2017 alone!
It’s difficult to decide what to even wish for these days. Tesla deserves to go bust in my opinion, because they’ve been about as honest as president Trump. On the other hand EVs will go mainstream sooner if Model 3 succeeds. I guess if I could choose, Model 3 would succeed, but then Elon would go to jail!!
As a potential Model 3 owner I am starting to worry about quality when I see rushed production reports like this.
Yeah, in The hand assemblies, you would have to. In this case, I doubt it. Main assembly is done via robotics unlike normal. As such, things will improve, not get worse.
It is completely insane not to run multimillion dollar machines 24/7 – meaning the only downtime is for scheduled PM (Preventative Maintenance) sessions.
Intel, Micron, Samsung Semiconductor plants all have pieces of equipment that run in the 10s if not 100s of millions of dollars each. There is no planned idle time for those pieces of equipment either (other than scheduled PM).
Now if the yields drop by a half of a percentage point or some disaster like that, then all hand are on deck to figure out how to fix that yield drop, and then, just maybe, the machine gets examined closely offline.
You are confusing high capacity light industry, in which indeed it would be crazy not to run 24/7, with auto assembly lines, which are heavy industry and need more maintenance.
It would be very unusual for an auto assembly line to be run 24/7. See, for example, the following article:
https://www.npr.org/2012/06/14/154963293/new-schedules-push-graveyard-shift-off-the-clock
The more automated the production, the more 24/7 production makes sense. You’re absolutely right the line must be stopped for adjustments, but not every single weekend.
The problem with autopilot is simple fact that warnings will never work.
I work in AI myself and I have been telling it since day 1 of autosteering introduction: people are much faster learners than any machine at that point, and current rate of research pretty much implies it will stay that way for some time.
Regardless of the progress rate it means that for a human it is enough a few hundred examples before training information enthropy maxes out for all intents and purposes. Simply speaking, if human uses AP 100 times, he or she will be trained and lose alertness, warning or no warning — even if they keep hands on the wheel.
But this means that AP actually in fact has to be autonomous, and at that be far better than human average to be acceptable. Because if it fails say in 20,000 times it will far exceed the threshold of human alertness re-train, but being killed due to failure on 20,000th occurrence instead failure every 100 occrences, it is still being killed.
So AP either has to be autonomous and very good (as good as say subway safety levels), or it has to be pretty bad so human is sufficiently motivated not to trust it.
The worst it can be in terms of error rate is I guess where it is right now. Of course it takes years to learn current real life error rate with enough confidence.
I would be very surprised if past and present chief scientists were not telling Elon as much.
What the HELL does this have to do with manufacturing of the Model 3?
I apologize, i clearly replied in a wrong place. I was reading some AP discussions in this thread and then was reading discussion on 101 X crash.
It’s fairly tangential to production rate except it fits the general pattern of grand over-promises with the purposes of stoking sales/reservations. I am speaking from experience — i own a PW2 and have been waiting for TOU shift feature (now called time based control) for about a year which is a capability necessary to demonstrate to SGIP administration in my case to get the rebate. Note that at the time of sale i was actually told it existed. It is still not rolled out (in spite that it has been showing as allegedly existing capability at Tesla’s website for some time now). AFAIK till this very moment nobody reported actually having except one apparently experimental setup.
IMO it all fits together as a culture — forward-looking statements, mostly coming out of CEO’s office, without even as much as an attempt at safe harbor clause, that are broken more often than not. At some point rev. Thomas Bayes in even most adamant of us will have no choice but to start ignoring every word coming out of this company. Congratulations with something that hasn’t happened yet. Just an opinion of course.
Again. apologies for a misplaced post.
Well I for one think there’s nothing to apologize for. Your post – unlike the reply! – is interesting and insightful. Never mind that it may not be closely related to the article.
I think you made a very good point. People will learn to over-trust AP all to quickly. I even think taking your hands off the wheel in a car that is driving itself is MORE irresponsible than in a car that doesn’t, precisely because you have to be prepared to correct any insane idea the software might get, at any time. Software will behave in ways counterintuitive to humans, and I would be more on edge, not less, using AP or otherwise having software make the driving decisions.
This is not to say AI can’t improve safety. It may well be the case that it works well enough most of the time to prevent more accidents than it causes. But that just isn’t going to be good enough to convince the public.
If people could somehow stay as vigilant with AP as without, it would probably always win. But as you point out, that’s not how humans work.
Right.
To put things in a bit more cynical way, the problem with neural networks (which in the end manage computer vision problems such as pedestrian detection etc) is that they fail rarely enough (much more rarely than other, shallow-er algos); but when they do, nobody knows why.
The neural pathways are not providing any insights to how the training procedure was done wrong not to be able to generalize in a particular situation. Train more, collect error rates with confidence, and then just be happy with them, and not ask questions when it happens — that’s current state of the art , the only way science is doing it right now. But of course regulatory body will never agree with this and will require investigations. Well, chances are there may be the only non-concocted result right now.
There’s no even so much as NN theory, only experimental research along the lines “I did that with this topology on yet another dataset — hoepfully got it a bit better than others”.
But ymmv greatly on any given dataset. You change the light — or perhaps fail to rebuild the safety barrier on 101 for that matter — the error rates will be quite different all of a sudden.
Yes i would want forward collision warning (and auto braking), this has proven to be a useful feature (and it is not a trained behavior but rather a defined control response to a reading).
But I probably will avoid training myself out of alertness with any sort of autosteering system which is bound to have a NN component making classification decisions.
So they finally rush to 2000 cars this 7day week but can they sustain it a produce double of the production model by the end of Q2. If they cant it will fail but if they can they they will be off the hook and prove me and everyone wrong
No sarcasm intended whatsoever, but I long for the day — likely no more than a few years from now — when we plugheads can reminisce about the Bad Old Days when there weren’t many EVs on the market and we hung on every scrap of news coming out of Tesla.
You’re calling EV fans “plugheads”? That’s a new one on me! I’ve seen the term “battery-heads”, and I’m fine with that. But the term “plughead” to me suggests one of those people who want to put a jack into their head, wired directly into their brain, so they can plug directly into the ‘net.
Ugh! No thanks, I’ll pass on that.
I know I will get Tesla hate for this but: Someone in the Tesla organization needs to tell Elon to shut the hell up. His mouth is Tesla’s biggest enemy.
Are you sure about that?
He’s a very confused individual so don’t ask him about being sure of anything.
I think it’s very, very clear that Elon’s tweets and his publicity stunts — most notably launching a Tesla Roadster piloted by “Starman” on a SpaceX rocket far beyond Earth’s gravity well — have been very, very good for Tesla overall. Sure, Elon does occasionally suffer from foot-in-mouth “disease”, but the small amount of negativity is a drop in the bucket compared to the positive benefit of all that publicity.
I’d like to see Elon step back from his CEO position to a more advisory role, with someone steering Tesla on a more even keel, with a more pragmatic approach to producing cars and increasing production. But even if and when that happens, Tesla should keep Elon on as their primary spokesman and visionary.
Go Tesla!
All the actual financial analysts list Elon leaving as a RISK for the future success of the company. As in they expect the stock price and success of the company to go down if/when Elon leaves for his next challenge.
Fantastic news.
Only for 1 week, they tried with 7 days of work.
They will not do this going forward. However with fixes on the machines, they will be able to produce more in just 5 days/week and some may work 1/2 day on Saturday to boost output to compensate for the lost days productivity.
Hopefully by end of Q2 they should be able to hit at least 4,000 Model-3 / week.
What does it need for American automakers to sell in Japan.
40% of vehicles sold in Japan are mini cars which has 3 cylinder 660 cc engine. Another 45% is held by regular cars, vans, crossovers. And the remaining 15% is the buses and heavy trucks.
Will Tesla consider making such a small kei car like the Mitsubishi iMiev.
http://money.cnn.com/2018/03/16/news/economy/american-cars-japan/index.html
Some quick thoughts based on what we know of Tesla/Musk:
1. Did they run at a rate that can be sustained continuously, or just a single week followed by a massive drop to allow for worker rest and maintenance.
2. Are they counting every unit that rolled off the line, or only the units that are actually ready for delivery? We know the remanufacture rate is high.
3. Does this remind anyone of the movie Gung-Ho?
4. Last, but definetly not least, what’s the next negative IEVs story they’re planning on suppressing with legal threats? (That one’s for you Pushi!)
Dude, even the other serial Tesla bashers here are not picking up your conspiracy theory about Tesla pressuring IEVs to remove an article, one which several readers strongly objected to because it was misleading. I have no inside knowledge, but I think IEVs’ editors were perfectly capable of making that decision for themselves.
But hey, if you want to continue to entertain us with your tinfoil-hat posts, please do so. I’ll make popcorn! 😀
Tesla totally forced IEVs to pull a completely legit article. It goes along with their desperate efforts to control the narrative surroundi the company as much as possible. When a company is under fire for such poss poor executive management, it’s no surprise.
What is this article you keep referring to anyways??
IEVs was forced to pull it, so the link below is now dead. But, if you search the internet archive for the below URL, it’ll show up with cached versions.
The really interesting stuff was was the IEVs staff commenting in the article being accurate and alluding to being forced to pull it down. Those comments happened in later threads, but were later deleted. Tesla’s lawyers are fairly efficient at suppressing negative news.
https://insideevs.com/tesla-pushes-back-awd-long-range-model-3-late-2018/
I remember that and don’t see why it was taken down. I mean is getting called out for your delayed delivery timeline really inaccurate?
it’s funny though I posted in that thread and poopoo replied with
“No, but I’m pretty sure Elon is laughing at suckers like you who are making “short” investments in TSLA, because you short-sellers are actually driving up the price of TSLA stock!
So, please do continue to throw your money away on shorting TSLA. We Tesla fans appreciate the way you’re supporting the company!”
😆 😆 😆
I’ve never shorted any stock although the hits they’ve taken lately make me wish I did! That and Bitcoin baby and I’d be retired! 😀
Just to add, this is what I posted. Nowhere did I mention stock price or anything, and once again my guess was proven right in that they didn’t even meet 2.5k cars in one week. I’d say it’s tiring of being right all the time when it comes to Tesla but in all honesty it isn’t… And oh, F’ing PW2 delay is still ongoing so I guess I wasn’t 100% right there!
“You guys know that Elon is laughing at all you suckers right while he collects interest on your deposits…
Please tell us again how that whole soft tooling idea was genius!!
I doubt they’ll even hit 2.5k per week consistently this quarter. Remember what they say are their aspirational goals which they basically never ever meet…
Good news though is the Powerwall 2 delays may be nearing an end as they have to stick batteries somewhere 😀”
Guidance one year ago: 100,000+ Model 3 produced in 2017.
2,000 in one “seven-day period”, even if that excludes the weekend, is still a huge improvement. The question is how far off the true production rate, when nothing special is being done to put lipstick on the numbers, actually is.
I’ve tired of guessing. Looking back at last year’s quarterly report and reading the comments, especially my own, I realize I was way too willing to just hope that at least a significant part of Teslas guidance would materialize. At this point I believe nothing at all of Tesla’s forecasts about the future and only assume their accounting of the past is reasonably accurate because Elon & co will likely face criminal charges if it isn’t.
I really hope they work it out. Even though I don’t actually think they deserve it.
As one of our recent Presidents said: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me, can’t be fooled again!
Seeing as basically nothing ever goes to plan it’s pretty safe to say that production isn’t actually at two thousand a week. Maybe a week here and there but not consistent production numbers which is what mattters. Would like to be proven wrong though.
Seeking Alpha just quoted another site saying that Musk is pushing aside the head of the Model 3 ramp to take over himself. This is from “The Information” from April 2nd – and it really tells you all you have to know about how well the ramp is going from Musk’s point of view if this information is true.