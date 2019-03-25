Tesla Model 3 Owners Have Driven Over 1 Billion Miles: Video

42 M BY MARK KANE

First billion reached, second one to be achieved probably by the end of this year

According to Tesla, the growing number of Model 3s around the world already covered more than 1 billion miles (1.6 billion km).

“Over 1 billion miles have been driven with Model 3 – thank you to all the amazing Tesla owners who got us here!”

Assuming more than 147,000 Model 3 delivered by the end of 2018 and probably at least more than 50,000 so far this quarter, the average would be 5,000 miles (8,000 km) per car, but we must remember that more than half of those cars don’t even have six months (25% are 3 months old or newer and only 5% are older than 12 months).

Overall mileage of all Tesla cars is several billions of miles.