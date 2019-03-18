In February, Tesla Model 3 Was Best-Selling EV In Belgium

32 M BY MARK KANE

One or two more months should secure the top spot for the year

Tesla Model 3 right from the start of volume deliveries in Europe has become the best-selling plug-in electric car model in Belgium, which doesn’t surprise us as Belgium is now the center of supply through the port of Zeebrugge.

With 197 new registrations, Model 3 was #1 in February, but with a few more such results, there is a big chance for the Model 3 to take lead for the year. We saw a similar situation in Norway, Germany and Netherlands.

Overall, EV sales in Belgium stand at 1,265 (up 18% year-over-year) at 2.6% market share in February. Thanks to more compelling all-electric cars, the country is now shifting from mostly PHEV sales more towards BEVs (51%).

We expect March to be the big breakout month for the Model 3 in Europe. February is a build-up month, but March should be really big for the Model 3 overseas.

Plug-in electric car registrations in Belgium – February 2019

Source: EV Sales Blog