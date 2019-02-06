Four-Digit Number Of Tesla Model 3s Arrive In Europe
It started. Thousands of Model 3 are in Europe
The first volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe is happening right now. Tesla enthusiasts tracked the Glovis Captain cargo ship, which arrived at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.
The ship was full of Teslas and according to reports, some 1,400 Model 3 and 350 Model S were unloaded.
Tesla intends to start customer deliveries in Europe this month. Thousands of customers wait for their cars (Long Range, AWD and Performance versions), while thousands more wait to be able to place orders for Medium or Standard battery versions.
It’s anticipated that Tesla will be shipping to Europe some 3,000 Model 3 per week.
View this post on Instagram
The beatst arrived at #zeebruggeport #teslamodel3 #gloviscaptain #tesla
Full gallery of thousands of model 3 for Europe in port of Zeebrugge https://t.co/o843uOxMkY #tesla #model3
— Kristof Lambrecht (@Kristof_1978) February 6, 2019
#GlovisCaptain carrying a few thousand model 3 for some very anxious European customers, me included pic.twitter.com/Ekq4LcUE5N
— Kristof Lambrecht (@Kristof_1978) February 5, 2019
Precious #Tesla Model 3 cargo on the #GlovisCaptain now about to navigate the world’s busiest and most congested shipping lanes – the Dover Straits between England and France. Everyone breath in! $TSLA
(about 150km from Zeebrugge) pic.twitter.com/HZDRBdjMiY
— EV News Daily ⚡️ (@EVNewsDaily) February 4, 2019
Source: whitfletcher/Twitter, Kristof Lambrecht, Teslarati
2 Comments on "Four-Digit Number Of Tesla Model 3s Arrive In Europe"
In disappointing news for many Tesla bears who’s predictions are now dashed, none of these cars seemed to need to be pushed out of the ship having had their batteries die en route. /s
1750 cars on board is pretty much bang in the middle of most of the (serious) guestimates. People were throwing wild figures out there of 5000, but in reality the highest sensible guess was about 2500, with 2000 being more realistic. That would need to drop a bit because of the Model S’s being heavier, so 1750 seems like its about right.
Disappointing to those expecting more, but not to anyone who actually thought about it.
In reality, it doesn’t really matter in the long term how many there were on this shipment anyway, as there are several more ships following behind, and more to follow. If your car wasn’t on this ship, then it only means your delivery is delayed by a week or so, which is hardly going to worry anyone whose been waiting three years for this car.