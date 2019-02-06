49 M BY MARK KANE

It started. Thousands of Model 3 are in Europe

The first volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in Europe is happening right now. Tesla enthusiasts tracked the Glovis Captain cargo ship, which arrived at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.

The ship was full of Teslas and according to reports, some 1,400 Model 3 and 350 Model S were unloaded.

Tesla intends to start customer deliveries in Europe this month. Thousands of customers wait for their cars (Long Range, AWD and Performance versions), while thousands more wait to be able to place orders for Medium or Standard battery versions.

It’s anticipated that Tesla will be shipping to Europe some 3,000 Model 3 per week.

View this post on Instagram The beatst arrived at #zeebruggeport #teslamodel3 #gloviscaptain #tesla A post shared by Kurt Hellyn (@kurt_hellyn) on Feb 6, 2019 at 2:30am PST

Full gallery of thousands of model 3 for Europe in port of Zeebrugge https://t.co/o843uOxMkY #tesla #model3 — Kristof Lambrecht (@Kristof_1978) February 6, 2019

#GlovisCaptain carrying a few thousand model 3 for some very anxious European customers, me included pic.twitter.com/Ekq4LcUE5N — Kristof Lambrecht (@Kristof_1978) February 5, 2019

Precious #Tesla Model 3 cargo on the #GlovisCaptain now about to navigate the world’s busiest and most congested shipping lanes – the Dover Straits between England and France. Everyone breath in! $TSLA (about 150km from Zeebrugge) pic.twitter.com/HZDRBdjMiY — EV News Daily ⚡️ (@EVNewsDaily) February 4, 2019

Source: whitfletcher/Twitter, Kristof Lambrecht, Teslarati