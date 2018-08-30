Tesla Increases Price Of Autopilot For After-Delivery Purchases
After-delivery purchases come at a $2,000 premium.
Tesla‘s Enhanced Autopilot package costs $5,000 (no change here) while ordering a new car (all models), but the company decided to increase the price when purchasing the package after-delivery through an over-the-air update – from $6,000 to $7,000.
The change means that it will cost $2,000 more to add the Autopilot package after-the-fact, compared to $1,000 previously, which is a lot. The first thought is that new features (like Navigate on Autopilot) and others that still need to be announced and released will represent a higher value.
It’s expected that current customers still will be honored to pay just $1,000 more ($6,000 total), but the new buyers not only will pay $2,000 after delivery, but are warned that the price could change again: “After delivery prices are subject to change.”
Enhanced Autopilot
With Enhanced Autopilot your car will steer, accelerate and brake for you within almost any traffic lane! It will also automatically change lanes on most highways to overtake other cars or navigate to interchanges and exits. And with regular over-the-air software updates, you’ll always have access to our most advanced features and functionality.
Source: Electrek
I took delivery of my Model 3 in January without Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot now costs $7000 and Full Self Driving is $5000.
For my 2015 Model S, I don’t even see the option for Auto Pilot any more. It used to be $2500, then increased to $3000 and is now no longer on my Model S page as an option.
Same here, autopilot option for my 85D 2015 is gone 2
This how they are trying to get their margin up. Making a SR M3 with Premium interior a 45K car if you want the toys. Once self driving arrives the cars without autopilot in the used are going to drop in value 5k-7k because they don’t have autopilot.
Such erratic price changing has been so frustrating as a former reservation holder of M3. As a car buyer who has to budget finances, these bump ups and downs of $1000s make a big difference in timing of purchase. In a way, Tesla pricing is more difficult to deal with than haggling for other brands at dealerships, since you have no control over it. I finally gave up and got a plug-in. Still waiting to get my $1000 back.
You are so missing out. Best car I’ve ever owned by far!
I assume the car you bought does not offer Autopilot functionality, or any other functionality after purchase as does Tesla?
I also assume the car you purchased will never improve?
My Model 3 purchased in July has already added blind spot monitoring, Navigate on Autopilot and dash cam functionality.
Pretty annoying for those of us that live in rural locations where there is basically zero application for autopilot at this point. I’m not paying $5k now for some theoretical ability in the future!! Once you have it working, than I’ll fork over the money (unless you do ridiculous price gouging like charging additional 2k later… I just won’t buy it then and you’ll get zero margin!)
If you don’t have any application for autopilot, why are you griping? Don’t buy it. It, and whatever price changes occur in the future, mean nothing to you. Or were you just stating the obvious to the interwebs?
Yup, not gonna pay for the chance that the car might stupidly slam into a concrete barrier or fire truck.
Not gonna pay to be the Pilot of the Autopilot of the car either. It is free for me to be the Pilot of the car.
You get it right, then we’ll talk $$.
At some point, they’ll have to evaluate the revenue from few suckers willing to get gouged vs being more reasonable. After all, all cars have the HW whether Autopilot is paid for or not. So it is a sunk cost.
Learn statistics. Cars with Autopilot have accidents way less frequently, so it is safer.
No price gouging.
Free market.
Take it or leave it.
At least a dozen of other car brands to choose from.
I used it during their free trial period recently. I thought was cool. But it wasn’t worth $5,000 to upgrade to it. I mean, if you use it the way it is legally intended to be used, it really isn’t all that useful. I have to do all the work anyway. So what’s the point?
I totally agree. I had the same feeling during the free trial.
At this point I’d consider the price negotiable. Tesla has to decide if they want to recuperate the investment in AP or the hardware they put in your car.
It wasn’t worth it to me at $5000. Definitely not worth it at $7000.