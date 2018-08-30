Tesla Increases Price Of Autopilot For After-Delivery Purchases

5 H BY MARK KANE

After-delivery purchases come at a $2,000 premium.

Tesla‘s Enhanced Autopilot package costs $5,000 (no change here) while ordering a new car (all models), but the company decided to increase the price when purchasing the package after-delivery through an over-the-air update – from $6,000 to $7,000.

The change means that it will cost $2,000 more to add the Autopilot package after-the-fact, compared to $1,000 previously, which is a lot. The first thought is that new features (like Navigate on Autopilot) and others that still need to be announced and released will represent a higher value.

It’s expected that current customers still will be honored to pay just $1,000 more ($6,000 total), but the new buyers not only will pay $2,000 after delivery, but are warned that the price could change again: “After delivery prices are subject to change.”

Enhanced Autopilot With Enhanced Autopilot your car will steer, accelerate and brake for you within almost any traffic lane! It will also automatically change lanes on most highways to overtake other cars or navigate to interchanges and exits. And with regular over-the-air software updates, you’ll always have access to our most advanced features and functionality.

Source: Electrek