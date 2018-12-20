Tesla Working ‘Round The Clock To Deliver Cars Before Tax Credit Drops

Get in on the full tax credit while it lasts

The Tesla end-of-year sales push is now truly on.

Several times now, Tesla or Elon Musk has called attention to the fact that the full $7,500 tax credit for Teslas is soon to enter the phaseout stage. However, now we’ve got an official announcement straight from the automaker.

The difference here is that it’s a well-detailed explanation of the situation, the sales push (mainly applicable to the Tesla Model 3) and how it all works out. For example:

To help ensure vehicles are available, we’ve released all our fleet vehicles – like those used for test drives – and vehicles where the original customer can’t take delivery by the end of the year.

Grab a read in the full blog post from Tesla below: