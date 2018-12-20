Tesla Working ‘Round The Clock To Deliver Cars Before Tax Credit Drops
Get in on the full tax credit while it lasts
The Tesla end-of-year sales push is now truly on.
Several times now, Tesla or Elon Musk has called attention to the fact that the full $7,500 tax credit for Teslas is soon to enter the phaseout stage. However, now we’ve got an official announcement straight from the automaker.
The difference here is that it’s a well-detailed explanation of the situation, the sales push (mainly applicable to the Tesla Model 3) and how it all works out. For example:
- To help ensure vehicles are available, we’ve released all our fleet vehicles – like those used for test drives – and vehicles where the original customer can’t take delivery by the end of the year.
Grab a read in the full blog post from Tesla below:
Full $7,500 Federal EV Tax Credit Expires in Under Two Weeks
The full $7,500 federal tax credit for Tesla customers ends in less than two weeks, and we’re doing everything we can to try to ensure those who order a vehicle today can take delivery by December 31st and take advantage of the savings. To help ensure vehicles are available, we’ve released all our fleet vehicles – like those used for test drives – and vehicles where the original customer can’t take delivery by the end of the year. Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy – and to do that, we need to get as many electric vehicles on the road as quickly as possible, which is why we are working around the clock to meet demand before the end of the year.
In addition to the $7,500 tax credit, a number of states offer other electric vehicle incentives for customers. These, combined with the reduced costs of charging your Tesla versus paying for gasoline and a lower overall cost of ownership, result in significant savings for customers and mean our vehicles are even more affordable than some may realize. For example, after factoring in estimated gas savings and government incentives, the effective price of a new Model 3 mid-range Rear Wheel Drive in California is $31,700. In addition to the federal EV tax credit, here are some other state and local/utility incentives you may not be aware of:
California offers a $2,500 state rebate, and PG&E offers an additional $800 rebate for applications submitted on or after January 1, 2019.
Connecticut customers are eligible for a $2,000 rebate for new Model 3 RWD vehicles, as well as exemption from state emissions testing and a reduced vehicle registration fee.
Massachusetts offers rebates up to $2,500 for new EV purchases.
New York offers rebates up to $2,000.
Colorado offers tax credits up to $5,000.
Pennsylvania offers rebates up to $1,750.
For the list of available state and local incentives and qualifications, visit https://www.tesla.com/support/incentives. To order a car online and take delivery by the end of the year, go to www.tesla.com or visit your nearest Tesla store for more information. You can order knowing that if you purchase a car without taking a test drive, you have three days to return it for a full refund.
4 Comments on "Tesla Working ‘Round The Clock To Deliver Cars Before Tax Credit Drops"
Bring a good Lease and you will see even more TM3’s spoken for.
They are selling every one they make at this point.
The Tesla Delivery Center next door here in Fremont has been working day and night, even in Sundays until quite late at night (I noticed it open last Sunday around 8PM).
The one in Charlotte has been like that since August.