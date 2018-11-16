50 MWh Tesla Battery ESS Launched At Solar Farm In Australia

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla supplied a 50 MWh energy storage system in Australia

Australia continues its leadership in the battery energy storage market, introducing another big ESS.

This time 50 MWh/25 MW of batteries were installed in Victoria at an existing 60 MW Gannawarra Solar Farm.

The energy storage was installed by Tesla, ahead of schedule, and now will enable to better utilize solar generation as well perform grid balancing functions.

The ESS is operated by EnergyAustralia, which teamed up Edify Energy, Tesla and WIRSOL Energy.

According to reports, the 50 MWh system is the biggest battery ESS at a solar installation in Australia.

50 MWh of Powerpack storage linked with the Gannawarra Solar Farm now supporting the grid in Victoria, Australia pic.twitter.com/hKirS3ue7U — Tesla (@Tesla) November 15, 2018

The two grid-scale batteries managed by EnergyAustralia, Ballarat and Gannawarra, is an important step toward modernising Australia’s energy system and keeping customers’ lights on. pic.twitter.com/TXEcK2dfI8 — EnergyAustralia (@EnergyAustralia) November 16, 2018

Source: pv-magazine-australia.com