50 MWh Tesla Battery ESS Launched At Solar Farm In Australia
Tesla supplied a 50 MWh energy storage system in Australia
Australia continues its leadership in the battery energy storage market, introducing another big ESS.
This time 50 MWh/25 MW of batteries were installed in Victoria at an existing 60 MW Gannawarra Solar Farm.
The energy storage was installed by Tesla, ahead of schedule, and now will enable to better utilize solar generation as well perform grid balancing functions.
The ESS is operated by EnergyAustralia, which teamed up Edify Energy, Tesla and WIRSOL Energy.
According to reports, the 50 MWh system is the biggest battery ESS at a solar installation in Australia.
3/3
22 Comments on "50 MWh Tesla Battery ESS Launched At Solar Farm In Australia"
Please watch your units. (GWh??)
Since it’s a 25MW system, the battery has 1/4 year capacity at full power.
Surely It’s got to be 2 hours at its capacity of 25Mw for 50Mwhrs
Looks like you have a 1000 to 1 typo, the Tesla tweet you pasted in says 50 megawatt hours, your headline and body text say 50 gigawatt hours? 50 GWh is unheard of in my reading, you really mean 50 MWh, right? That is more reasonable for today’s technology.
Pumped storage hydro is probably the only GWh scale storage that exists in the world, as far as i know.
PG&E’s Moss Landing deal with Dynegy is 1.2 GWh. Including Tesla and two smaller vendors the overall project total is 2.27 GWh.
SolarReserve’s Crescent Dunes facility has 1.1 GWh of storage. They’ve won bigger deals since that plant started operating in 2015, but I don’t think any are under construction yet.
If 10% of US vehicles were BEVs it would represent a 1500 GWh dispatchable load.
To give you some idea how obviously it had to be 50MWh, once Panasonic has finished installing its manufacturing capacity at Gigafactory 1, there’ll be 35GWh/year produced.
50MWh – not GWh…
Yes, I too, am amazed at this MASSIVE SIZE, and then have to question it.
It’s incredible that with unlimited solar potential Australia is actually in the middle of an energy crisis with sky high energy prices as suppliers use real and artificial scarcity to squeeze the consumer. Hopefully these grid storage solutions will help Australia reach its durable energy potential.
That crisis is providing the great opportunity for renewables and storage.
Yep, the biggest battery storage in the WORLD is the PG&E Moss Landing project that doggydog mentioned, at just over 2 GWh. It’s a typo. (A thinko??)
@Editors: Please correct your story and headline. The capacity of the battery is 50 MWh and not 50 GWh.
Aaaarghh… I was amazed first…. Until I saw that 50GWh/50MW… And the tweet…
Well I guess otherwise the headline would have been a bit more bombastic…
Move on… Nothing to see here…
The more interesting note is that it’s at an existing facility.
Renewables + storage is becoming the norm. Great synergies.
And the lower the levelized cost of renewables goes, the more renewables and storage there will be.
The lower the cost of the battery systems goes, the more storage there will be with the renewables.
The largest “battery” that I’m aware of is the Bath County (Virginia) pumped hydro station at 30 GWh; it can provide/absorb 3 GW for ten hours. Virginia has the opposite problem of California, there’s so much baseload from coal/nukes at night that they pump water uphill late at night and produce electricity the following day/evening.
WIsh you guys would proof read what you write. It is not flattering.
What’s your issue? If there’s a problem, we’re happy to fix it, but we don’t see what you’re pointing to.
50 MWh not GWh.
Thank you. Fixed. Sorry
Not a problem typos happen. Looks like everyone already knew it was a typo and wanted to point it out.
Whole lotta people in here can’t seems to get over the typo in the header. My brain just naturally adjusted it since as of today, storage installs are overwhelmingly in MWh, not GWh.
Loving the link between storage and renewables installs, first the wind farm tie to the 200MWh site in South Australia, now this. As the price per kWh continues its decline, it will be really interesting to see renewables with storage dominate the peaker capacity market, and more gradually replace fully amortized baseload capacity.
That said, I don’t think Lithium Ion is the long term solution for grid scale storage, but as a proof of solution, it is drawing hundreds of millions of dollars into R&D for alternative chemistries.