Tata Motors & Zoomcar Deploy 500 Tigor EV For Car Sharing

Zoomcar will offer 500 Tata Tigor EV for rent

Zoomcar – India’s first self-drive mobility platform – just received the first Tata Tigor EV all-electric cars for a car-sharing system in Pune, ninth most populous city in the country with an estimated population of over 3 million.

In total, Tata Motors will deliver 500 Tigor EVs, which will be available to rent by the hour, day, week, or month (with increments of 30 minutes).

It’s one of the biggest EV projects in India and Tata Motors encourages support for the Government’s electrification plans.

“Tata Motors is committed to the Government’s vision of driving electric mobility in the country and is working in a collaborative manner with various ecosystem partners to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India.”

The Tata Tigor EV is a new small city electric car with range of just 100 km (62 miles) and a 30 kW electric motor.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President- Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said:

“The future of mobility will increasingly be connected, shared and powered by zero emission technologies. Tata Motors is strongly committed to this transformative journey and working with all like-minded partners to accelerate the enabling ecosystem. It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for the citizens of Pune. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said: