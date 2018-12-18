Does This Tesla Model S 70D Improve Over Time?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Hmm … let’s check out how a 2015 Tesla Model S 70D may or may not have improved over the long haul.

Redline Reviews points out that the Tesla Model S marked a turning point for EVs. It was the first mainstream electric car to boast over 200 miles of real-world, EPA-rated range. Sadly, many people that want to make the transition to an electric vehicle simply can’t afford Tesla’s products. This is even still true of the company’s least expensive offering, the Model 3. While it’s cheaper than the Silicon Valley automaker’s flagship sedan and crossover, it’s still not an affordable car in any of its current configurations. So, should you buy a used Model S?

This rather lengthy review looks at a 2015 Tesla Model S 70D and asks, does it actually improve over time and should you look into purchasing one? Interestingly, the YouTuber has this car since his Tesla Model 3 Performance is in the shop. It’s a loaner car, which offers a fantastic opportunity for an impromptu review.

At InsideEVs, we think that a used Tesla is something that surely deserves consideration. To be honest, we continue to assert that any used EV may be at least worthy of a look. These cars come at a huge discount and may be a great way to move into an electric car without breaking the bank.

At any rate, enjoy the video and then let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below. Do you believe that people should be considering a used EV? Is an older Tesla something that should be on the list? Most of all, have you purchased a used electric car? If so, please share your experience with us in order to help new adopters in the segment.

Video Description via Redline Reviews on YouTube:

2015 Tesla Model S 70D – Has It Gotten Better With Age?