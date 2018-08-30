Robert de Niro Introduces Kia e-Niro
This new Kia Niro EV teaser speaks for itself.
Meaning, there’s not much to talk about here. The clip is only a few seconds, but we hope you end up laughing out as loud as we did. Hilarious for sure! Who better than Robert de Niro to advertise the Kia e-Niro? Apparently, we’ll be seeing much more of both of them in the future.
The point here is that automakers are starting to advertise electric vehicles. While it’s off to a slow start, this is very big news. On top of it, celebrities are being brought into the mix, which is even better. We can only hope and assume that this Robert de Niro teaser will grow into a much larger ad campaign. This type of advertising gets people’s attention and that’s what we need in the segment.
Many typical consumers are still in the dark about electric cars. Whatever it takes to get their attention is paramount. We can almost guarantee that there’s a better chance someone will look up at the television during the commercial break of a football game if de Niro is on screen being a funny guy. More we say! More!
Video Description via DriveMag News on YouTube:
It’s a teaser, but the electric car from Kia deserves all the attention – with a 301-mile (484 km) electric range, it’s one of the best out there.
7 Comments on "Robert de Niro Introduces Kia e-Niro"
Go Kia!, I love the Kona/Niro duo.
Talking about advertise. Audi e-tron advertisement was shown on Danish television yesterday, with the same video shown here a few weeks ago. “Ready to pre-order now”, interesting to see how the sales of that vehicle evolve.
Kia and Hyundai don’t have enough capacity to produce this kind of ev
I don’t think capacity is the problem, but more the will to sell EVs in numbers – due to low to no profit. But they’re ready, and can produce a product with specs people want. . So I guess only battery prices will limit their volume.
Audi cant do that in France with the e-tron
Nice to see a legacy company advertising their EVs. I don’t buy their argument that nobody wants an EV when these same companies spend an average of 1000$ per vehicle on advertising ICE cars and trucks.
This is actually an interesting topic. I looked up what companies spend per vehicle and it runs from 3000$ for each Jag and 2500$ for each Lincoln and Fiat/Chrysler product, to Honda and Toyota spending 250$. On the flip side Tesla spends 6$, which is probably salary and benefits for 2 PR people and upkeep and maintenance of a web page.
Great, but:
1) California car only? ( California is the biggest car market by state, and has CARB credits, ok, but the rest of America? )
2) What’s the yearly run rate?
Demand your State Join CARB if you want one.