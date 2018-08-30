Robert de Niro Introduces Kia e-Niro

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This new Kia Niro EV teaser speaks for itself.

Meaning, there’s not much to talk about here. The clip is only a few seconds, but we hope you end up laughing out as loud as we did. Hilarious for sure! Who better than Robert de Niro to advertise the Kia e-Niro? Apparently, we’ll be seeing much more of both of them in the future.

The point here is that automakers are starting to advertise electric vehicles. While it’s off to a slow start, this is very big news. On top of it, celebrities are being brought into the mix, which is even better. We can only hope and assume that this Robert de Niro teaser will grow into a much larger ad campaign. This type of advertising gets people’s attention and that’s what we need in the segment.

Many typical consumers are still in the dark about electric cars. Whatever it takes to get their attention is paramount. We can almost guarantee that there’s a better chance someone will look up at the television during the commercial break of a football game if de Niro is on screen being a funny guy. More we say! More!