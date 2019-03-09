New Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Image Shows Inside Of Factory

15 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Go ahead and find yourself some dirt.

The Rivian R1T pickup truck prefers some dirty paths. It’s not afraid to play it messy.

This new image of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck shows us a glimpse of the Rivian factory, as well as providing us with what may become the automaker’s motto.

Rivian has been pitching its R1T truck and R1S SUV as adventure vehicles (Rivian trademarked that phrase, in fact), but now we see what could become the automaker’s tagline or motto.

Look above the R1T in the image and you’ll see a sign that reads:

Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few are dirt.

Maybe not the catchiest of phrases, but again it reinforces Rivian’s adventure vehicle approach. The R1T and R1S are indeed off-road capable electric vehicles and Rivian is surely pitching that point to the world.

These aren’t just on-the-pavement electric cars. Indeed, in its latest video installment, Rivian showed us both the R1T and R1S out in the snowy backcountry at some 10,000 feet.