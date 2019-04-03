Rivian R1S Electric SUV Rendered As Extreme Off Roader

27 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Radically rendered into an extremely hardcore SUV.

The soft lines of the near-production Rivian R1S electric SUV seem to mask the capabilities of the vehicle. According to Rivian, the R1s (as well as the R1T electric pickup truck) is a go-anywhere electric vehicle that’s designed for both on- and off-road duty.

Admittedly, the R1S looks a bit soft in its standard form, but with just a few slight enhancements it appears ready to tackle any terrain.

These amazing images come to us via Mo Aoun on LinkedIn. Mo is a 2D and 3D artist who surely has a skill in vehicle rendering too. Note that the image above is the park ranger version of the R1S, while the one below is the more extreme off-roader. We particularly like how Mo knew that the R1S’ frunk had ample room for that extra tire.

After seeing these two images from Mo, the standard R1S looks extremely tame by comparison. Luckily, all it takes is a lift kit, some super beefy tires and a few other add-ons to transform the R1S from highway-ready SUV into a true tackle-any-terrain type of vehicle.

Over on LinkedIn artist Mo seems open to creating these images in some other colors, so perhaps head on over there and suggest the hue that most perfectly suits you.

Here’s a standard image of the R1S for comparative purposes:

Images: Mo Aoun on LinkedIn