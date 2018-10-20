2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

First, a truck, then an SUV. Third in line is a rally-style lifted performance car.

Rivian wowed the world in LA when it debuted not one, but two groundbreaking electric vehicles. Now, it seems, Rivian is already discussing its third pure electric offering.

According to Rivian, the R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV will be joined by a third offering. This vehicle fits the mold of a rally-like performance car.

Quoting Autocar:

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said that the model to follow its initial R1T pick-up truck and R1S SUV would be “bananas” in the way it performed.

The third offering from Rivian won’t be quite as large as the R1S. Rivian says the wheelbase will be smaller and that it will look something like a lifted car. A lot of ground clearance is a given. High performance is too, as Rivian only intends to offer vehicles with long range and mega horsepower.

Rivian CEO R.J Scaringe states:

“The third vehicle will have a smaller wheelbase [than the R1S SUV] and will be the Rivian interpretation of a rally car with a lot of ground clearance.”

Scaringe adds that any vehicle with a Rivian badge will have a “combination of on and off-road performance, and a level of functionality that’s unique in its space.”

There’s no word yet on a launch timeline for this “bananas” car, but it will for sure follow after the R1T and R1S. So, perhaps 2021 or 2022.

Beyond that, there could potentially be even more Rivian vehicles, as Scaringe seems open to the idea of sharing Rivian’s skateboard platform:

“You could build an 800hp R1T truck or a goods delivery van, or a shuttle bus.”

Source: Autocar