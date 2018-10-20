Rivian: Third EV Is A Rally-Like Car With “Bananas” Level Of Performance
First, a truck, then an SUV. Third in line is a rally-style lifted performance car.
Rivian wowed the world in LA when it debuted not one, but two groundbreaking electric vehicles. Now, it seems, Rivian is already discussing its third pure electric offering.
According to Rivian, the R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV will be joined by a third offering. This vehicle fits the mold of a rally-like performance car.
Quoting Autocar:
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said that the model to follow its initial R1T pick-up truck and R1S SUV would be “bananas” in the way it performed.
The third offering from Rivian won’t be quite as large as the R1S. Rivian says the wheelbase will be smaller and that it will look something like a lifted car. A lot of ground clearance is a given. High performance is too, as Rivian only intends to offer vehicles with long range and mega horsepower.
Rivian CEO R.J Scaringe states:
“The third vehicle will have a smaller wheelbase [than the R1S SUV] and will be the Rivian interpretation of a rally car with a lot of ground clearance.”
Scaringe adds that any vehicle with a Rivian badge will have a “combination of on and off-road performance, and a level of functionality that’s unique in its space.”
There’s no word yet on a launch timeline for this “bananas” car, but it will for sure follow after the R1T and R1S. So, perhaps 2021 or 2022.
Beyond that, there could potentially be even more Rivian vehicles, as Scaringe seems open to the idea of sharing Rivian’s skateboard platform:
“You could build an 800hp R1T truck or a goods delivery van, or a shuttle bus.”
Source: Autocar
14 Comments on "Rivian: Third EV Is A Rally-Like Car With “Bananas” Level Of Performance"
It’s been a long time since I have been as excited for a companies cars like I am for Rivian, I really hope this all comes together as planned!
totally agree, there are many EV start up, but Rivian seems for real, R1T is very close to production ready, wish them well.
Rivian has big plans, along with two very nice concept vehicles. But so far nothing for anyone who does not want/need a big suv or truck. Also wonder why Rivian is making no mention about the commercial truck market, but instead only ‘adventure’ for the pick-up, where there is no charging infrastructure, while for a electric pick-up on the commercial side with routes, charging really wouldn’t be much of an issue.
Pricing for the entry pick-up is in the same segment as the high end ICE pick-ups. Maybe those pick-ups are more consumer than commercial.
I think it’s pretty clear that their focus is entirely on the enthusiast consumer market… Which is probably a good thing. Not aiming at the super competitive mainstream market is what likely makes them much more viable than all these late to the game Tesla-wannabe EV start-ups.
If you want a commercial EV pickup truck, consider the Workhorse W15. In production now for 2019 deliveries.
outdoor adventure vehicle , lifted rally type all wheel drive , think Subaru , Audi Allroad, Porsche macan, etc
I have no experience with Macan … Subaru Outback could perhaps be called outdoor adventure, but Audi Allroad is just jacked up wagon with cladding. Like some others …. Volvo V60 Cross Country. Useless for off any offroad and less efficient on normal roads. Just way to make extra coin by OEM’s …. and they have for some reason.
Said by everyone who has never owned one. The ugly cladding is a badge of pride.
“Scaringe adds that any vehicle with a Rivian badge will have a “combination of on and off-road performance, and a level of functionality that’s unique in its space.”
That is certainly unique. Sort of a high performance on/off road niche. Starting with a pick up and SUV is definitely a smart move for North America.
Who in their right mind would consider buying an ICE truck in a few years time? If millions do then that says a lot for the state of mind of Americans and it’s sad.
Sadly, someone who only had $27k or so to spend and couldn’t sort out that confusing ROI thing. Or, a dead-and-buried Ford fan.
Following the Tesla PR model. Talk about future stuff every 2 weeks. Whereas other companies normally say nothing publicly, just leak to a few friends in the media
Rivian appears to have mastered one of the necessary skills for a compelling EV–battery design and construction. Whether they have the battery supply chain in place that can deliver the numbers of cells they need will determine how many vehicles they can produce. There is no lack of demand for these vehicles, so production will ultimately be constrained by battery supply.
The Subaru Baja is dead! Long live the Subaru Baja! Note: Bought a 2005 with 5 speed for my high school son. We live on a gravel road in the middle of nowhere winter country so very handy. ‘Every ditch is a potential parking spot’ was his words after taking it to school a few days. Coolest Dad ever….please don’t crash it…please don’t crash it. That’s why I hold out hope for Subaru. Make me a Baja version of that Crosstrek PHEV please. The stock rims on the Crosstrek fit the Baja nicely by the way. I haven’t done it but have seen it done numerous times and they look sharp.