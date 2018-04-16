Porsche To Install 500 DC Fast Chargers In U.S. By End Of 2019

11 H BY MARK KANE

Porsche hints at charging infrastructure plans for the U.S. – at least 500 DC fast chargers are to be installed by the end of 2019.

The German manufacturer would like to have the network ready ahead of the introduction of Porsche Mission E.

Chargers (at least one per site) are to be installed at 189 dealerships, while the remaining roughly 300 will be installed at highway locations. Charging at the sites will come at a cost though.

Read Also – Porsche Says No To Free Fast Charging, Cost Close To Gasoline

In the case of dealers, chargers will be equipped with energy storage systems so three charges in a row will be possible despite power supply being below charging power (of up to 350 kW at 800 V, we believe).

Cost of the chargers for the dealers will be in six digit territory. Porsche revealed that the six-stall charging station at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta cost more than $1 million.

We assume that part of the installations will comes from post-dieselgate Volkswagen’s Electrify America project, while the network partners are ChargePoint and EVgo.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America said:

“If you want to buy that car, you want to know what happens if I go skiing and go further than 300 miles,” Zellmer told Automotive News. “What do I do? So we need to have answers for that.” “We are pretty certain that it’s not free of charge. It’s too early to talk about how exactly that payment process for customers will work. There are various opportunities. You could buy a package all included for the car. It could be a membership card that you use. We’re not quite there yet.”

Source: Automotive News