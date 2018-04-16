Porsche To Install 500 DC Fast Chargers In U.S. By End Of 2019
Porsche hints at charging infrastructure plans for the U.S. – at least 500 DC fast chargers are to be installed by the end of 2019.
The German manufacturer would like to have the network ready ahead of the introduction of Porsche Mission E.
Chargers (at least one per site) are to be installed at 189 dealerships, while the remaining roughly 300 will be installed at highway locations. Charging at the sites will come at a cost though.
In the case of dealers, chargers will be equipped with energy storage systems so three charges in a row will be possible despite power supply being below charging power (of up to 350 kW at 800 V, we believe).
Cost of the chargers for the dealers will be in six digit territory. Porsche revealed that the six-stall charging station at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta cost more than $1 million.
We assume that part of the installations will comes from post-dieselgate Volkswagen’s Electrify America project, while the network partners are ChargePoint and EVgo.
Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America said:
“If you want to buy that car, you want to know what happens if I go skiing and go further than 300 miles,” Zellmer told Automotive News. “What do I do? So we need to have answers for that.”
“We are pretty certain that it’s not free of charge. It’s too early to talk about how exactly that payment process for customers will work. There are various opportunities. You could buy a package all included for the car. It could be a membership card that you use. We’re not quite there yet.”
This may be helpful with Tesla shutting down Model 3 production for at least a few days. This may get interesting!
Seeing as my local Porsche dealership has one Level 2 (3 kw at best) docking station for their phev products, it will be interesting to see if they do the ‘typical dealership’ route with 2- 3kw level 2’s and 2 – 350 kw ‘mission e’ fast chargers.
Next question will be for how many months they feel like paying the electricity bill?
What makes you think they will be free???
Porsche has already said they will be comparable in pricing to filling up with gas.
Never said that DJ, I fully understand that the Driver has to pay – the question is, how much does the dealership feel like subsidizing it.
If you say not at all, then it will be interesting to see the price they charge initially, and the price they finally charge, or if they will play some games to get all prices more reasonable.
Some Nissan dealerships already play games like this with their fast chargers, limiting the ‘take’ rate to 11 kw.
Any word on whether these will be CCS compatible?
Most likely CCS only. Another nail in Chademo’s coffin.
What else would it be? The Porsche is a CCS car.
Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche Cars North America said: “So we need to have answers for that [fast charging network] … We’re not quite there yet.”
YAWN why would an ICE manufacturer install EV charging network? I CALL BS ON VW
Dealership chargers aside, how does a Porsche-only network make sense? They’re not a large-volume brand.
Even if they want high-wattage chargers which other brands don’t yet have, it makes sense for Porsche to fund a few of those at each location, and give priority access to them for their cars (by pre-reserving a slot, say, which I expect will be possible in many charging networks since the satnav apps will be routing via charging locations anyway.)
I hope that, since they’re making the same mistake as Nissan, at least, they make the chargers available 24/7 and not just during opening hours.