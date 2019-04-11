Passenger Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe In 2018 By Country

11 M BY MARK KANE

The plug-in car market in Europe almost reached 2.5% share in 2018

Here we go back in time a little bit to more closely take a look at the European plug-in electric car sales in 2018 using registrations data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association for most of the countries in the European Union plus EFTA (Norway + Switzerland).

The plug-in market for EU + EFTA amounted to around 384,000 this past year, which is 32.9% more than in 2017, at a market share of 2.48% (up from 1.9%). Analyzing results we must remember that the change from NEDC to WLTP test cycle certification hit hard plug-in hybrids:

BEVs – 201,284 (up 48.2%) at 1.30% share



PHEV – 182,768 (up 19.2%) at 1.18% share

As we can see, conventional hybrids also enjoy high growth in Europe – by 35.6% year-over-year to 578,620.

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations (ECV) in Europe:

The top six markets by volume in Q1-Q4 2018 account for almost 304,000 or over 78% of total sales:

Norway – 72,689 (up 16.7%)

Germany – 67,658 (up 23.9%)

UK – 59,947 (up 21.8%)

France – 45,623 (up 23.9%)

Netherlands – 29,708 (up 169%)

Sweden – 28,332 (up 46.7%)

Here is the full report for Q1-Q4 that shows us also the proportion between BEVs and PHEVs in particular markets:

BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number)

BEVs

PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number)