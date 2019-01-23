1 H BY WADE MALONE

Zack Nelson searches for a better form factor for the Model 3’s RFID chip.

There are currently several ways to enter your Tesla Model 3. The most common way is via Bluetooth on your smartphone. But Tesla provides two backup methods. Every Model 3 comes with a credit card sized key card. A more traditional key fob is also available as an optional purchase.

Well, three means of entry just isn’t enough for YouTube creator Zack Nelson. He is the host of the DIY channel Jerry Rig Everything. So it is in his nature to fiddle with technology to fit his personal taste. So why is he slaughtering these poor Model 3 key cards?

Personally, I think the shape of this key card is quite obnoxious. (…) I vote we hack into the card, see how it works, and try to physically modify it into something else.

Zack begins his work by cutting along the edge, exposing the copper wiring of the RFID card’s antenna. Unfortunately he destroys the first card in this process.

The real experiment begins on the second card as he dips it into a jar of acetone. The chemical eats away at materials like plastic and rubber without causing harm to the chip and wiring hidden within. This allows him to safely remove the tiny RFID chip and wiring without damaging either.

He then tests the bare antenna with the Model 3 in different shapes in preparation of a new design. So far he has not decided on a final form factor. Should he make a bracelet? A ring? Perhaps a necklace?

Be sure to check out the full video above and let us know what you would find most convenient in the comments below!

Video Description By JerryRigEverything On YouTube