Ontario Cancels Electric Car Incentive Program

Ontario’s new government officially – and as expected – ended the cap and trade program, which means the end of the incentives to buy plug-in cars (funded through cap-and-trade proceeds).

The Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program (EHVIP) enabled the purchase of plug-in models up to $14,000 CAD cheaper (≈$10,600). That helped to increase sales in the province and in Canada, but now it will be a hard landing for quite some time.

The cancelation of the subsidies was expected from the new government and maybe it’s the biggest reason why Canada experienced a plug-in sales rush in May and in June.

To not harm the business, incentives will be still eligible for dealer’s inventory and orders placed on or before July 11 (but delivery is required by September 10).

One more bit of bad news is that Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Program is also canceled. There are 60 days from July 11 to receive incentives on the infrastructure that was purchased and/or installed.

