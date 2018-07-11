Ontario Cancels Electric Car Incentive Program
Ontario’s new government officially – and as expected – ended the cap and trade program, which means the end of the incentives to buy plug-in cars (funded through cap-and-trade proceeds).
The Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program (EHVIP) enabled the purchase of plug-in models up to $14,000 CAD cheaper (≈$10,600). That helped to increase sales in the province and in Canada, but now it will be a hard landing for quite some time.
The cancelation of the subsidies was expected from the new government and maybe it’s the biggest reason why Canada experienced a plug-in sales rush in May and in June.
To not harm the business, incentives will be still eligible for dealer’s inventory and orders placed on or before July 11 (but delivery is required by September 10).
One more bit of bad news is that Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Program is also canceled. There are 60 days from July 11 to receive incentives on the infrastructure that was purchased and/or installed.
Full press release:
Ontario Ends the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle and Charging Incentive Programs
July 11, 2018
On July 3, 2018, Ontario cancelled the cap and trade program as part of its commitment to bring gas prices down by 10 cents a litre and help reduce costs for Ontario families and businesses by $1.9 billion dollars per year.
Given the Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program and the Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Programs are funded through cap-and-trade proceeds, these programs are cancelled.
Applications will be accepted from dealerships, car owners or prospective car owners only if one of the following conditions has been met:
Eligible vehicles that have been delivered to consumers, registered, and plated on or before July 11 will receive the incentive.
Inventory that dealers have on lots or orders made by dealerships with manufacturers on or before July 11, will also be honoured for the incentive provided that the vehicle is delivered to consumers, registered, and plated by September 10.
In addition, the Electric Vehicle Charging Incentive Program is cancelled effective July 11. Charging stations purchased and/or installed before this date will be eligible to receive incentives if the application is submitted within 60 days of July 11.
Categories: General
Leave a Reply
27 Comments on "Ontario Cancels Electric Car Incentive Program"
Maybe they will cancel oil subsidies next.
Actually … Doug Ford, is a mini Trump who has the Ontario families in mind first. He wants to make Ontario great again … you know? 0.10$ per litre tax break for anyone driving ICE. Apparently he will also get us some better electricity rates as well … the guy is simply magical, just like Trump.
Yes, Trump is magical like Rumplestilskin. a horrible dwarf that spins straw into gold and steals children.
Maybe next time, you could Lump The Trump, with a different crowd. The “Horrible Dwarf” coalition, doesn’t want to be Lumped and Dumped in the Trumpster!
LOL. The only way oil subsidies will be “cancelled” is when we stop using the product.
Gee, Why do Conservatives have such bad economic outcomes? Because they make policy at the AUCTION BLOCK. Backing old industry, that doesn’t innovate means you won’t have the New Innovative Jobs while the Old Jobs Die.
— Economics 201
@xm said: “Gee, Why do Conservatives have such bad economic outcomes? Because they make policy at the AUCTION BLOCK.”
—————-
The AUCTION BLOCK *equally* applies to both sides of the political divide… unfortunately for the American people.
Like or hate President Trump… to Trump’s credit he is hated equally by the influence peddlers on both sides.
Why have Conservatives Globally gotten stupider over the last 40 years? Koch Money in politics. You don’t need to be smart to take orders. As a citizen you’d better start tracking how policy is not made but Dictated from the rich, by the rich, for the rich.
It’s also the liberals that’s gotten stupider over the years. For example, continued funding for “high speed rail” that will be slower than driving for most people. They are dictated from the cronies, by the cronies, for the cronies (aka, socialism). This is why many identify as “classical liberal” to make the distinction from the stupid.
The vast failure of US Republicans in all issues lately make liberals literally 10 times better in economic and tax outcomes. Inflation on the rise, the US Budget Blown up to 20 Trillion deficit, tax policy that keeps the rich richer by doing literally nothing, unaffordable healthcare, unaffordable drugs, unaffordable college, robbery of the poor thru pay-day “loans”, and an SEC literally doing nothing with a gamed trading system.
You literally have to watch Fox News, and only Fox News, to believe Repubs are successful at anything.
Also, note the foolish Trump attack of rich Blue State Republicans with his tax policy, that’s going to be felt pretty soon. Aside from other immoral policy’s like separation of families at the border. How much pain will Repubs inflict on themselves by hiring the incompetent to run this nation?
And the next target is Social Security.
If you think Democrats are any better, you are watching too much MSNBC. Obama raised the debt more than anyone else before him and his Obummer care guaranteed profit for insurance companies while accelerating raising health care cost for everyone who pay (ie, direct pay, not taken out of paycheck). He was also the “deporter in chief” which the left wing media and Dumbocrats did not protest. Even now, immigration protest is about Dump, not about inhumane immigration policies that Democrats also support.
Generally, Democrats today suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” where they can’t see their own dirty feet because they are so in love with talking about Dump.
As for Social Security, Bernie Madoff went to jail for doing the same thing that Social Security is doing. You must be those crazy people who chant “free Madoff” if you support Social Security.
The oil industry has always been greedy. When electric trolley cars were a common site. The bought congressman and or the trolley companies and then had the lines and tracks removed and getting tax breaks and subsides to do it. The Koch Brothers own congress just like Rockefellers and Getty before and yet somehow so many of our citizens support the GOP that wants to limit are choice and continue being slaves to fossil fuels.
Yep … those Hyundai KONA pre-orders just became 14K more expensive …. tough pill to swallow. But, but … there’s hoping that Hyundai will actually offer some good 3-year leasing deals.
I for one look forward to the day that EVs thrive without subsidies. We are getting closer, but are not there yet. Ontario’s incentive was extremely high. Almost too high. The solution isn’t to cut it straight out but to phase it out slowly. Didn’t Georgia do the same thing a year or two ago? Look what happened to EV sales there.
After 100 years I look forward to when fossil fuels stop getting tax breaks and subsides. If you look at the fracking of shale. This was a 30 year investment made by taxpayers for the oil industry. In he US nuclear plants in Illinois recently received a subside because they couldn’t compete with wind energy and Trump wants to subside coal and nuclear plants on the premise that it’s needed for grid security.
Trumps recent Nuclear and Coal handouts, are the latest in taxpayer giveaways to those toxic legacy grid investors, (some Widows and Orphans).
Some of these investors are currently holding the bag, on mostly uncompetitive, and severely underperforming investments. These Nuclear and Coal dying business models, pale in comparison to the market disrupting wind and solar equity market valuations.
So grid stability is another “term” for protecting some vulnerable people, and their equity investments, that will EVentually have their “Kodak Moment”, in the not to distant future.
Thermal coal is clearly dying, supplanted mostly by natural gas, wind & solar, and that’s good.
Such things, as you call handouts, a reasonable characterization of such things as softening or removing regulations that guard waterways from coal runoff, and pollution cases in general.
Although it really is more like trying to prop up a leaning tower, as you suggest
Metallurgical coal used to make steel is doing quite well. We have quite a bit of that, too.
All those Model 3’s getting shipped to Canada? Guess where they were headed….
Good thing a bunch got delivered before the credit got axed, hopefully even more were considered ‘paid’ for, otherwise there’s going to be a lot of pre-order cancellations coming out of Ontario. $14,000 was a very generous incentive.
They can be re-routed to Quebec and BC😀
The fact Ontarians voted another Ford into office….nuff said.
We are not in position to teach any lessons… unfortunately.
The majority of people didn’t actually. There is a difference between vote for someone and voting against someone else. This was the latter, most people were voting away from the Liberal party that had been in power for almost 15 years.
Also, thanks to our First past the Post parliamentary system, he got voted a majority control of the House of Commons with only around 40% of the popular vote. If the two left-centre parties in the province had formed a coalition, they would have won by a landslide.
It’ll be interesting how many EVs get moved this year in Ontario. One would hope that Model 3s at least are still in demand.
Not as many as there could have been (other than the Model 3 maybe). GM and Nissan were to stupid to ship their EVs north of the border. There are ZERO Leafs or Bolts in dealerships and if you placed an order just before the end of the subsidy (on July 11th), you aren’t going to get your car by September 10th)
Way to show the world how stupid the Canadaian goverment is.
The incentive was too big, and it made itself a target due to the size of the incentive. A $4,000 CAD incentive would have likely not drawn this type of attention and backlash as $14,000 CAD incentive.
The current legislation in the US to extend federal incentives should reflect this reality. The bill to re-write the tax incentive to make it a point of purchase credit to reduce the price should also include cutting the dollar value of the incentive to $6,000.
Depending on the state, part of the reduction in incentive could be made up for in lower state licensing fees anyways, because the amount of state taxes owed would be based on the price being $6,000 dollars less with the purchase credit.
If there is any chance at fixing the incentive with the help of R’s from car manufacturing states, there has to be some give and take.
100% agreed. I think the best case for the US incentive is to actually just remove the vendor specific nature of it. Keep it the same (200,000 per manufacturer) but put them all in the pool (say the top 10 manufacturers) and allow other manufacturers to claim it. Then it rewards the leaders while punishing the laggards instead of punishing the leaders as it currently is. It also doesn’t add to the cost because the total commitment stays the same and favours US companies (GM and Tesla) which should be an easier sell for the Republicans.