  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. In October 2018 BMW Sold Over 13,000 Plug-In Cars

In October 2018 BMW Sold Over 13,000 Plug-In Cars

2 H BY MARK KANE

Every 15th BMW/MINI sold in October was a plug-in.

In October, BMW Group sold 13,016 plug-in electric BMW and MINI cars, which translates to a growth of 38.4% compared to 2017.

The plug-in cars account for about 6.5% of the total volume for the group last month and over 5.4% YTD. After ten months of 2018, deliveries amounted to 110,560 (up 41.6%).

BMW
BMW Profits Decline As Costs Of R&D Rises: Promises 12 BEVs By 2025
BMW Group Plug-In Electric Car Sales In U.S. Decreased In October 2018
BMW Exec On Tesla's Sale Ramp: It's Putting Pressure On Segment

BMW Group notes several encouraging results in October:

  • 18.4% of BMW 5 Series sedan sales was the plug-in hybrid variant
  • 23.1% of BMW 2 Series Active Tourer sales was the plug-in hybrid variant
  • BMW i3 sales increased by 10.8% to 3,158

Targets for the future are:

  • 140,000 sales in 2018
  • over 500,000 cumulative sales by 2020
  • 25 electrified models (including 12 BEVs) on the market by 2025

Categories: BMW, Mini, Sales

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!