In October 2018 BMW Sold Over 13,000 Plug-In Cars

Every 15th BMW/MINI sold in October was a plug-in.

In October, BMW Group sold 13,016 plug-in electric BMW and MINI cars, which translates to a growth of 38.4% compared to 2017.

The plug-in cars account for about 6.5% of the total volume for the group last month and over 5.4% YTD. After ten months of 2018, deliveries amounted to 110,560 (up 41.6%).

BMW Group notes several encouraging results in October:

18.4% of BMW 5 Series sedan sales was the plug-in hybrid variant

23.1% of BMW 2 Series Active Tourer sales was the plug-in hybrid variant

BMW i3 sales increased by 10.8% to 3,158

Targets for the future are: