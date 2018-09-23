In October 2018 BMW Sold Over 13,000 Plug-In Cars
2 H BY MARK KANE
Every 15th BMW/MINI sold in October was a plug-in.
In October, BMW Group sold 13,016 plug-in electric BMW and MINI cars, which translates to a growth of 38.4% compared to 2017.
The plug-in cars account for about 6.5% of the total volume for the group last month and over 5.4% YTD. After ten months of 2018, deliveries amounted to 110,560 (up 41.6%).
BMW Group notes several encouraging results in October:
- 18.4% of BMW 5 Series sedan sales was the plug-in hybrid variant
- 23.1% of BMW 2 Series Active Tourer sales was the plug-in hybrid variant
- BMW i3 sales increased by 10.8% to 3,158
Targets for the future are:
- 140,000 sales in 2018
- over 500,000 cumulative sales by 2020
- 25 electrified models (including 12 BEVs) on the market by 2025
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!