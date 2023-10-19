During the third quarter of 2023, Tesla slightly accelerated the rate of expansion of its Supercharging network around the world.

The number of new stations (globally) amounted to 330 (up six percent year-over-year), which is the highest result so far this year.

The number of new individual connectors increased by 11 percent year-over-year to 3,023, which is the best result so far in 2023. The average ratio of connectors per station amounted to 9.2 (compared to 8.7 a year ago).

The volume of deployment varies depending on several factors. The highest number of new stations and connectors was recorded in Q4 2020 and Q4 2022.

Tesla noted in its Q3 financial report that the Supercharging network remains profitable (including investments in expansion) and stated that the focus is to handle non-Tesla EVs in the future: "Pay-per-use Supercharging remains a profitable business for the company, even as we scale capital expenditures. Our team is focused on materially expanding Supercharging capacity and further improving capacity management in anticipation of other OEMs joining our network."

Tesla Supercharging network - Q3'2023 results (YOY change):

New stations: 330 (up 6%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 3,023 (up 11%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.2 (up 5%)

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q3 2023

So far this year, Tesla already installed more than 900 new Supercharging stations and over 8,600 individual stalls. That's a relatively high number (compared to other networks) and the rate was slightly higher than a year ago.

Tesla Supercharging network - Q1-Q3'2023 results (YOY change):

New stations: 917 (up 14%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 8,686 (up 18%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.5 (up 4%)

Number of Tesla Superchargers (globally)

When it comes to the current size of the network, it already consists of almost 5,600 stations and more than 51,000 individual charging stalls. That's almost one third more than a year ago.

Tesla Supercharging network - cumulative numbers (YOY change):

New stations: 5,595 (up 31%)

New individual connectors (stalls): 51,105 (up 31%)

Connectors (stalls) per station on average: 9.1 (up 1%)

Tesla Supercharging network progress

In September, Tesla celebrated the installation of its 50,000th Supercharging stall, which happened to be a special one installed in California.

The number of Tesla Superchargers - stalls (globally):

If all of the 50,000+ stalls were powered simultaneously, at 100 kW average (for illustrative purposes), the total output would be over 5.0 GW.

Non-Tesla Supercharging

Additionally, Tesla continues to expand the Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot, which is available at select stations in some markets.

The non-Tesla pilot currently includes over 20 countries:

To make the Superchargers more accessible to non-Tesla EV drivers, the new V4 stalls come with a contactless bank card reader and a small display. By equipping the chargers with these features, the Tesla app might not be needed to start a charging session in the future.

Supercharging Power

As of today, Tesla Superchargers offer a peak power output of up to 250 kW, but it's expected to increase quite substantially.

In the past, there were reports about 300 kW and more in the future, and a rumor about 324 kW in the case of V3 Superchargers.

Earlier this year, Tesla launched its first V4 Superchargers in Europe. In the United States, the first V4 installations were spotted in a few states in October. The V4s in the US are equipped with an integrated CCS1 adapter (aka Magic Dock), a credit card reader, and a small display, to handle non-Tesla EVs.

Tesla Superchargers peak output:

V2: 150 kW (compared to 120 kW originally)

V3: 250 kW - See 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Fast Charging Analysis and comparison with Lucid Air



V4 (April 8, 2023): 250 kW

[potentially a lot more and support of high-voltage battery systems in the future]

Separately, Tesla is building fast chargers for electric trucks (Tesla Semi) - known also as Tesla Megachargers), which are promised to offer a megawatt charging level.

Charging standards

In Q4 2022, Tesla announced the opening of its proprietary charging standard, which will be called the North American Charging Standard (NACS). In May 2023, Ford announced the switch from CCS1 to NACS in North America (starting in 2025). General Motors followed the move and, since then, multiple other EV manufacturers, charging networks and charging equipment manufacturers announced support of NACS.

Separately, Tesla started to retrofit its chargers in North America with an integrated CCS1 adapter (aka Magic Dock) to charge electric vehicles compatible with the CCS Combo 1/J1772 Combo standard. A small number of such stations (V3) were already installed. The new V4 versions also are getting the Magic Dock.

In Europe (and most of the rest of the world), new Tesla cars are equipped with a CCS Combo 2 compatible charging inlet for both AC and DC charging.

In China, the company uses GB/T charging inlets (one for AC and one for DC charging).

Tesla Supercharging plugs vary depending on the market: