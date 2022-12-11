A Tesla Model S Plaid modified by Unplugged Performance has set a new lap record at Willow Springs Raceway in Rosamond, California.

As you may be aware, the Unplugged Model S Plaid holds the Laguna Seca EV lap record. Furthermore, a stock Model S Plaid was briefly the fastest-production EV around the Nurburgring before its time was bettered by a Porsche Taycan Turbo S earlier this year.

However, the Unplugged Plaid is not just the number one EV around Willow Springs, but the quickest car period. Its 1:13.51 time comfortably bettered the previous 1:16.45 record set by a modified Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.

The Unplugged Plaid features a wide array of performance upgrades, including a new suspension setup, carbon-ceramic brakes and an aero kit. Given the suspension upgrade alone costs in the region of $15,000, it's safe to assume this record-setting Plaid has over $30,000 worth of modifications. Check out the below video to see the Unplugged Plaid in action.

The stock Tesla Model S Plaid is already one of the fastest cars on sale, with a 1.99 second 0-60 mph time and 1,100 hp output. Available in the US for almost 2 years, the Plaid still hasn't arrived in Europe - however order books recently opened in a number of EU countries such as France and Germany.