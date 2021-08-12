Buttonwillow goes Plaid.
Unplugged Performance's race-modified Tesla Model S Plaid "Dark Helmet," has set another EV track record - this time at the Buttonwillow Raceway in California.
The car, driven by Craig Coker, noted a time of 1:47.82 on a very hot day (112°F / 44°C).
"We paint Buttonwillow Plaid as Craig Coker throws down a couple of benchmark laps for us before we get to work on further research and development. 112 degrees Fahrenheit can't slow down Dark Helmet as we smash the EV record at the iconic track in the process. 1:47.8! The craziest thing is that this car still has a lot more in it! See the full lap as Dark Helmet devours Buttonwillow!"
Both Unplugged Performance and Craig Coker say that there is a potential to go even faster - by several seconds, mid to low 1:40s.
For reference, the Model 3 is good for 1 minute and 54 seconds, while the Model Y for 2 minutes and 1.9 seconds.
The list of "Dark Helmet" mods include:
- UP x @BILSTEIN Semi-Active Skyhook Dampers
- UP Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms
- UP Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms
- UP 3 Way Adjustable Rear Stabilizer Bar
- UP 19” UP-03 Forged Wheels with @Yokohama Tire
- UP Plaid Spec Carbon Bucket Seat Kit
- UP x Willans FIA 6pt Racing Harness
- UP Brake Master Cylinder Brace
- UP one-off aero
- UP race prep including roll cage, air jacks, brake ducting, Pikes Peak PA system, etc
Tesla Model S Plaid specs:
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed according to Tesla
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
DragTimes' run: 9.248 seconds at 151.83 mph
record time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed with removed interior pieces - July 24, 2021 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
