Unplugged Performance's race-modified Tesla Model S Plaid "Dark Helmet," has set another EV track record - this time at the Buttonwillow Raceway in California.

The car, driven by Craig Coker, noted a time of 1:47.82 on a very hot day (112°F / 44°C).

"We paint Buttonwillow Plaid as Craig Coker throws down a couple of benchmark laps for us before we get to work on further research and development. 112 degrees Fahrenheit can't slow down Dark Helmet as we smash the EV record at the iconic track in the process. 1:47.8! The craziest thing is that this car still has a lot more in it! See the full lap as Dark Helmet devours Buttonwillow!"

Both Unplugged Performance and Craig Coker say that there is a potential to go even faster - by several seconds, mid to low 1:40s.

For reference, the Model 3 is good for 1 minute and 54 seconds, while the Model Y for 2 minutes and 1.9 seconds.

The list of "Dark Helmet" mods include:

UP x @BILSTEIN Semi-Active Skyhook Dampers

UP Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms

UP Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms

UP 3 Way Adjustable Rear Stabilizer Bar

UP 19” UP-03 Forged Wheels with @Yokohama Tire

UP Plaid Spec Carbon Bucket Seat Kit

UP x Willans FIA 6pt Racing Harness

UP Brake Master Cylinder Brace

UP one-off aero

UP race prep including roll cage, air jacks, brake ducting, Pikes Peak PA system, etc

Tesla Model S Plaid specs: