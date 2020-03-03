Tesla aftermarket maker and supplier Unplugged Performance (UP) recently announced on the Tesla Motors Club (TMC) forum that it broke lap time records at the Buttonwillow Raceway Park in California. The record was set by a modified Tesla Model 3 during the track's recent Tesla Corsa event, which was the 8th event of its kind at the California track.

According to the recent TMC vendor post:

"The XPO Sales x Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 ran a 1:54.6 on race rubber and a 1:57.9 on DOT legal street tires, records in both categories. This was a great improvement over our record nearly a year ago (March 2019) with Randy Pobst clocking a 1:58.5 on Kevin Becker's daily driven Model 3 using UP bolt on upgrades and Cup 2s."

It's important to note that XPO Sales is an electric van conversion company that has partnered with Unplugged Performance to bring a racing car to market that utilizes UP's "bolt-on" performance upgrades.

Unplugged has set a goal to promote electric vehicles by showing that cars like the Model 3 perform incredibly well, especially with the right aftermarket upgrades. In fact, the Model 3 Performance has proven itself as a top-notch track car even without modifications.

UP notes that esteemed driver Joshua Allen was able to pull off fantastic numbers in its modified Model 3 Performance. It also notes that "Team XPO" is not stopping here. Instead, it will work together with UP to add additional upgrades and push the envelope to the max.

We've included the spec list below:

Car spec list:

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Aerodynamics:

Front Lip Spoiler for Tesla Model 3 by Unplugged Performance

Suspension:

Coilover Suspension Kit For Tesla Model 3 by Unplugged Performance

Unplugged Performance Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms for Model 3

Adjustable Sway Bars for Tesla Model 3 for Tesla Model 3 - Unplugged Performance

Brakes:

Stainless Steel Sport Brake Line Set for Tesla Model 3

Unplugged Competition Brake Pads for Tesla Model 3 Performance

Brembo 6-Piston Monoblock Big Brake Kit for Tesla Model 3 - Unplugged Performance

Wheels:

Unplugged Performance UP-03 Super Light Wheels for Tesla Vehicles

Superlight Titanium Lug Nut Set for Tesla Vehicles

Tires: 305/30ZR19 Nitto NT01 (street legal) and Pirelli Slicks 18”

Interior:

Stripped out + Unplugged Performance 4 point Harness Bar