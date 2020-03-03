In February, Tesla held a private special event. It invited a select group of people to come test out and review its upgraded Track Package V2 for the Tesla Model 3 Performance. In addition to software updates, the package includes hardware that needs to be installed at a Tesla Service center.

As you can see from the videos, the drivers headed out to the track and the skidpad for a day of epic thrills. If you're a fan of drifting, this is the real deal. As always, CEO Elon Musk is asking owners and fans for their opinions.

If you're interested in getting the track package, it will cost you $5,500. Tesla says it plans to begin shipping the Track Pack in April 2020. It's available for order on Tesla's online store by clicking here. According to the automaker:

Description Optimize the track performance of your Performance Upgrade Model 3. Track Package is a complete hardware package designed to give you maximum cornering force, braking performance and high-speed stability for the best lap times. This upgrade includes track-focused brake fluid, high-performance brake pads and 20" Zero-G Performance Wheels to maximize your overall track experience. Note that high-performance wheels and tires may affect your range. *This package is only compatible with Model 3 Performance Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive with the Performance Upgrade Includes: · 4 x 20" X 9" Zero-G Performance wheels · 4 x Tesla logo center caps · 20 x Lug nut covers · 4 x 245/35ZR20 XL Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires · 4 x tire pressure sensors · 1 x front and rear high-performance brake pads · 1 x track-focused brake fluid Price includes installation and shipping to your selected Service Center. We’ll contact you to schedule your installation when we begin shipments. Appointments for installation cannot be self-scheduled at this time and will be canceled or adjusted appropriately. We estimate shipments of Track Pack will begin in April 2020.

Video Description (above ⇑) via EmeliaHartford on YouTube:

TESLA INTRODUCES NEW DRIFT MODE... AND IT ABSOLUTELY RIPS!! Tesla invited me to the exclusive release of the New Track Mode V2 Software Update of the Model 3 Performance that allows you to DRIFT!! They also gave me access to the new Track Package which comes with a sleeker wheel design, grippier tires, track focused brake pads and fluid!! Tesla, what a humbling experience and thank you for having me.

Video Description via Salomondrin on YouTube:

TESLA’S NEW SECRET TRACK WEAPON! Model 3 Track Mode V2 & Track Package Tesla invited us last month to a secret event! It turned out to be the update for Track Mode V2 as well as new hardware in the form of the Track Package for their Model 3 Performance cars! We had some fun on the track and on the skid pad with the Tesla team! Hope you enjoy as much as we did making this video! Ivan and Sergio killed it!

Video Description via EverythingApplePro on YouTube: