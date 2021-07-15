Unplugged Performance has just released a full recap of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, in which the UP Tesla Model S Plaid aka "Dark Helmet," driven by racing driver Randy Pobst, won its class and reached the finish line with the 10th best time overall.

The video picks up just before race day and shows the lead-up to the race, as well as the full class-winning run up the hill. It's a really great achievement, especially considering how little time there was to prepare, as deliveries started on June 10, 2021.

Race summary:

2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race - June 27, 2021

shortened distance, without the top section (covered by ice and snow)

shortened distance, without the top section (covered by ice and snow) Car: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, race-modified

Unplugged Performance team

Driver: Randy Pobst

Time: 6:57.220 (1st in Exhibition class and 10th overall)

For those interested in the modifications of the car into "Dark Helmet," Unplugged Performance provides a list of mods:

UP x Bilstein Semi-Active Skyhook Dampers

UP Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms

UP Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms

UP 3 Way Adjustable Rear Stabilizer Bar

UP 19” UP-03 Forged Wheels

Yokohama Slicks

UP Plaid Spec Carbon Bucket Seat

UP one-off aero, carbon racing steering wheel, roll cage, air jacks, brake master cylinder stopper, brake ducting, etc

As we can see, the changes were mostly related to aerodynamics, suspension, brakes, wheels and safety. Electrically, including Tesla's latest Tri-motor powertrain and battery, it was unchanged.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs