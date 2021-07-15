"The Peak Goes Plaid."
Unplugged Performance has just released a full recap of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, in which the UP Tesla Model S Plaid aka "Dark Helmet," driven by racing driver Randy Pobst, won its class and reached the finish line with the 10th best time overall.
The video picks up just before race day and shows the lead-up to the race, as well as the full class-winning run up the hill. It's a really great achievement, especially considering how little time there was to prepare, as deliveries started on June 10, 2021.
Race summary:
- 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race - June 27, 2021
shortened distance, without the top section (covered by ice and snow)
- Car: 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, race-modified
- Unplugged Performance team
- Driver: Randy Pobst
- Time: 6:57.220 (1st in Exhibition class and 10th overall)
For those interested in the modifications of the car into "Dark Helmet," Unplugged Performance provides a list of mods:
- UP x Bilstein Semi-Active Skyhook Dampers
- UP Billet Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms
- UP Billet Adjustable Rear Camber Arms
- UP 3 Way Adjustable Rear Stabilizer Bar
- UP 19” UP-03 Forged Wheels
- Yokohama Slicks
- UP Plaid Spec Carbon Bucket Seat
- UP one-off aero, carbon racing steering wheel, roll cage, air jacks, brake master cylinder stopper, brake ducting, etc
As we can see, the changes were mostly related to aerodynamics, suspension, brakes, wheels and safety. Electrically, including Tesla's latest Tri-motor powertrain and battery, it was unchanged.
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
