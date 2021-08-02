Unplugged Performance announced that its race-modified Tesla Model S Plaid, which won the Exhibition class of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race (see video), just set another EV track record at the Laguna Seca race track.

Randy Pobst managed to achieve a time of 1:28.213, during the TeslaCorsa 16 event on August 1, 2021.

That's noticeably better than the previous unofficial best of 1:29.9 (Tesla's internal testing), reported on May, 1:30.3 time from September 2020 and 1:36.55 in September 2019 (prototype).

According to the FastestLaps' list of fastest official lap times (not yet updated as of the time of publishing), the Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the fastest production cars at the track:

McLaren Senna (P15) (Randy Pobst) - 1:27.62

Tesla Model S Plaid race-modified (Randy Pobst) - 1:28.213

Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991) (Randy Pobst) - 1:28.30

Tesla Model S Plaid (Tesla tests) - 1:29.9 / 1:30.3.

The Plaid version is equipped with three electric motors (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear) for a total system output of 1,020 hp (about 760 kW).

The top of the line Lucid Air prototype noted a time of 1:31.3 in September 2020.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is a truly amazing electric car as it basically offers a supercar's level of performance while maintaining the versatility of a normal car (five seats, spacious, long range, big trunk and additional front trunk).

The version used at the track is noticeably modified, but even the production car is very fast. Moreover, as the technology improves, with more energy-dense batteries and lower weight, electric cars will be better and better. The production Plaid is already noticeably lighter - by 163 lbs (74 kg) - than the previous top-of-the-line version.