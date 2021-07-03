Electric vehicle owners love their cars and the vast majority of them will never go back to gas or diesel-burning cars after driving electric.

Plug in America, along with the Arizona State University Energy Policy Innovation Council and The Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) worked together to produce the video to share Arizona resident's EV experience.

The video is part of a series for the Arizona Transportation Electrification Forum, which brings together key players in the growing EV marketplace, including manufacturers, policymakers, educators, utilities, and innovators.

The video introduces two Arizona residents, Bob Burns and Blake Aaron, two happy electric vehicle owners. It only took Burns a short test drive before he was hooked, and drove home with a Nissan LEAF.

No maintenance, no gas, I drive right by the gas station - Bob Burns

Aaron, a self-proclaimed auto enthusiast said all he had to do was drive a Tesla Model 3 and he was hooked. But he also said once he factored in the maintenance, insurance, and fuel cost, he realized how affordable the Model 3 actually was.

I was spending like $400 on just gas every month. The gas savings was huge for me - Blake Aaron

In the video, Plug in America representative Katherine Stainken says that over the lifetime of the vehicle, an electric vehicle owner will save on average between $6,000 and $10,000 for fuel. Having driven EVs for more than a decade now, I can attest to that.

Stainken also points out that according to the American Lung Association, Phoenix, Arizona is known for having some of the worst air quality indexes in the United States. Since electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions, they can help to reduce transportation emissions and improve the quality of air for area residents. That's just another reason to go EV instead of ICE.

There are so many reasons why transitioning to electric vehicles makes sense. We know that many in the InsideEVs community already know the numerous benefits of driving electric, but it's good to occasionally get a brief reminder, as this video provides.