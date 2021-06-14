One of the recently delivered Tesla Model S Plaid was recently checked out by Tesla Raj, who provides a really detailed overview of the car.

It starts with the new main screen UI, which is unique to the new Model S/Model X. It has a bigger menu and is highly customizable. The screen itself is hardware-ready to tilt, but this feature is not yet software-enabled, according to Tesla (via Tesla Raj).

A cool thing is that the seats are now ventilated, but only in the front (and it seems that only the upper part).

From 8:55 we can take a closer look at the yoke steering wheel, and how to grab it. Then the overview moves to interior accents (11:47), very interesting center console (12:30) and dashboard (14:37).

The rear screen (15:20) is a new thing in Tesla. According to Tesla Raj, it's not ideally positioned, at least for adults, we guess (maybe it will be better in the case of kids). Anyway, it's a cool feature to be able to control settings and even independently watch something. It needs yet to be determined whether there is split Audio (19:20).

There is a noise cancellation system, built into the rear of the front seats according to Tesla Raj.

A quick test revealed that a PS5 controller (23:15) will not work with Tesla. From 24:04 there is a part about the trunk, folding seats and a cool rear center arm rest.

A big part of the video - from 26:00, was focused on driving with yoke, taking 3 point turns and u-turn. According to the user, he definitely needs to get used to a yoke, but now it's not slower than a conventional steering wheel. It's very hard to judge from videos, but we can guess that it will be a little bit of a gimmick here and there.

The Auto Shift (automatic selection of driving gear - P R N D) was able to successfully guess the right way in a parking lot if there was an obstacle in front or behind the car, however, it needs to be determined whether it will do any good in daily driving, turning around, etc.

At the end (34:29), Tesla Raj discovered a small part near the rear wheel that appears to have paint protection from the factory.

More reports about the new refreshed Tesla Model S:

Gallery: Tesla Model S Plaid Delivery Day

43 Photos

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range

battery capacity: N/A

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)

1/4 Mile 9.23@155 mph trap speed

top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)

three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)

system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)

DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)

can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes

can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd

Wheels 19" or 21"

Cargo 28 cu ft

Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)

Tesla Model S Long Range specs